News bulletin 2024/05/10 06:28

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Wednesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures. Trump, who is facing significant court fines and legal fees while he campaigns ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, had been due to submit a report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15. But a legal representative for Trump on Wednesday requested the agency grant the candidate an extension, citing "the complexities of his financial holdings," according to a copy of the letter released by the agency.