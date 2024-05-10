News bulletin 2024/05/10 06:28

Latest Stories
Trump Attorney Tries Slut-Shaming Stormy Daniels, Gets Zingers In Return
Daniels met the onslaught with polite and unyielding confidence.
- HuffPost
‘Looks Like S**t’: Trump Loses It In Unhinged Nighttime Rant At Cable News Host
The former president took aim at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a day of testimony in his hush money trial.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces the beginning of the end after failed run at Mike Johnson
It appears Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally out-stupid-ed herself.
- The Canadian Press
Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony about Trump, but trial hinges on business records
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti
- HuffPost
Ex-Obama Strategist Names ‘Terrible Mistake’ That Could Cost Joe Biden The Election
"If he doesn’t win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him," suggested former Obama adviser David Axelrod.
- HuffPost
Ex-DOJ Official Shows How Postponing Trump’s Docs Trial May Actually Backfire
Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.
- The Independent
Trump’s defense secretary called him ‘a madman in a circular room screaming’, new book reveals
Jim Mattis resigned as Mr Trump’s first defense secretary after the president withdrew troops from Syria in 2018
- NY Daily News
Steven Seagal attends Putin inauguration, faces EU sanctions
Martial arts performer Steven Seagal may face sanctions from the European Union after attending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in Moscow. The “Above the Law” actor, who has applauded Putin frequently in the past, had high praise for his friend as the 71-year-old authoritarian was sworn in Tuesday for his fifth term as Russia’s leader. “He is the greatest world leader,” Seagal ...
- CNN
Houston police chief retires suddenly after questions raised about more than 260,000 suspended investigations
Houston’s police chief unexpectedly retired from the force Tuesday night amid questions about a department policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of cases to be suspended, including sexual abuse cases, according to the mayor’s office.
- Reuters
US official says Chinese seizure of TSMC in Taiwan would be 'absolutely devastating'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and seizure of chips producer TSMC would be "absolutely devastating" to the American economy. Asked at a U.S. House hearing about the impact, Raimondo said "it would be absolutely devastating," declining to comment on how or if it will happen, adding: "Right now, the United States buys 92% of its leading edge chips from TSMC in Taiwan." TSMC declined to comment.
- INSIDER
Trump's 'Access Hollywood' tape prompted RNC to discuss replacing him as a candidate, his former assistant testifies
Donald Trump's ex-executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout described the top-of-the-ticket tumult on Thursday at his criminal hush-money trial.
- The Canadian Press
NDP leader slams Liberals for giving nearly $26M to Costco, Loblaw in recent years
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances. The money came from the Liberal government's low-carbon economy fund, which is meant to support projects that will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving up to $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers at 370 of its stores. Newly
- HuffPost
RFK Jr. Says A Worm Ate Part Of His Brain
A report says the independent presidential candidate and noted conspiracy theorist was told by doctors he had a dead parasite inside his head.
- Reuters
US Federal Election Commission gives Trump 45 more days to file personal financial disclosures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Wednesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures. Trump, who is facing significant court fines and legal fees while he campaigns ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, had been due to submit a report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15. But a legal representative for Trump on Wednesday requested the agency grant the candidate an extension, citing "the complexities of his financial holdings," according to a copy of the letter released by the agency.
- INSIDER
Trump could be campaigning on Wednesday. Instead, he'll thank people for buying NFTs
Donald Trump rarely gets time away from New York court during a week.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Trump’s Lawyers Bullying Stormy Daniels Is a Risky Strategy
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Jane Rosenberg/ReutersThe Trump defense team is expected to continue its cross-examination of actress and director Stormy Daniels. If their cross so far is any predictor, their approach seems to be a performance for their client, former President Donald Trump.Susan Necheles—the only female lead attorney on the team—is tasked with what should have been the delicate task of cross-examining Daniels, who is the centerpiece of Manhattan District At
- Reuters
Ukraine drone hits Russian oil facility a 'record' 1,500 km away, source says
A Ukrainian drone struck a major oil processing plant in Russia's Bashkiria region on Thursday from some 1,500 km (932 miles) away, a Kyiv intelligence source said, its longest-range such attack since the start of the war. Ukraine also hit two oil depots in southern Russia, as Kyiv tries to undermine Russian forces pressing along front lines on its territory by attacking energy facilities that are crucial to funding the economy and the war. Russia's emergency service said a drone attack damaged a pumping station building at Gazprom's Neftekhim Salavat oil processing, petrochemical and fertiliser complex in Bashkiria, Russia's largest such plant, state RIA news agency reported.
- The Daily Beast
Lara Trump Makes Head-Spinning Claim Donald DOES Accept 2020 Election Results
NewsmaxRepublican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump made the head-spinning claim Thursday that it’s “obvious” her father-in-law does accept election results, despite his persistent false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.On Newsmax, the former president’s daughter-in-law was asked about Democratic leaders like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton each warning that the most recent Republican president may not r
- CNN
Opinion: Russia can lose this war
Ahead of Victory Day in Russia, Timothy Snyder explores ideas of victory and defeat, and argues that Russia has lost plenty of wars over the years – it can lose in Ukraine, too.
- The Hill
JFK grandson mocks RFK Jr. as family feud intensifies
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President Kennedy, is mocking his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, as the famous family grapples with political division. In a series of videos posted to Instagram, which are meant to be funny and highlight Schlossberg’s support for President Biden, he impersonates voters from different…