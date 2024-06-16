NEWS OF THE WEEK: Matty Healy and Gabbriette Butchel spark engagement rumours

The singer and model surprised fans when she posted a picture on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday of her wearing a black diamond sparkler on her ring finger. To add fuel to the rumours, Gabbriette tagged The 1975 frontman's account and added, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT". The caption references Charli XCX, who is engaged to Matty's bandmate George Daniel. Gabbriette and Matty attended the pop star's concert in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the release of her album Brat. Matty, 35, reposted his girlfriend's story, seemingly confirming the engagement news.