Nicky Hilton Shows Off the Hilarious Mother's Day Cards She Received from Her Three Kids

The fashion designer shares her kids Lily-Grace, Theodora 'Teddy,' and Chasen with husband James Rothschild

Nicky Rothschild/Instagram; Manny Carabel/Getty Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild celebrated Mother's Day with her little ones!

The fashion designer, 40, shared photos on her Instagram Stories from her special day with her daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 6, and son Chasen, who turns 2 in June, whom she shares with her husband of nearly a decade, James Rothschild.

Hilton Rothschild shared photos of the hilarious cards she'd received from her three kids, the first from her daughter Teddy. The card came accompanied with a box of Hot Tamales and read, "Happy Mother's Day. I hope you have a good day. I love you. You were my favorite mom that I have seen since birth. You are the best gril [sic] that I have seen since birth. From Teddy."

Another card read, "Dear Mommy, you are the best mom in the world. You are so kind and funny, you make very funny jokes and I love you to the moon and back."

Nicky Rothschild/Instagram Nicky Hilton

The mom of three also shared a bouquet she'd received from sister Paris Hilton, tagging her song "Fame Won't Love You" with Sia and writing, "Thank you @parishilton."

In March, the mom of three shared with PEOPLE that their son has slowly begun to walk and grow closer with his two sisters.

"He's been walking for a while and now he's trying to talk. It's lots of gibberish, but it's sweet. He's a handful, but he really loves his big sisters. He likes to come in and terrorize their room a little bit. He can annoy them, but they're good about it," she said.

Nicky Rothschild/Instagram Nicky Hilton

One of the things that has helped Hilton Rothschild and her husband with parenting is splitting duties.

"He'll take the girls to do something and I'll take my son, or vice versa, because there is that gap right now. It'll be a while until my not-yet-2-year-old enjoys the Museum of Ice Cream," explained Hilton Rothschild.

The proud mom also makes sure that their kids get some quality time with their extended family.

"One of my favorite trips I've ever taken was to Maui," explained Hilton Rothschild. "I did it with my sister, her husband [ Carter Reum], her baby, my husband, and all my kids. It was our first family trip. We stayed at the Grand Wailea, which Paris and I grew up going to. It's that hotel with all the water slides and the lazy river and it was just the most fun, special bonding vacation. I love Hawaii. That is my happy place."



