Nicola Coughlan admits she's 'terrified' of leading-lady fame

The Bridgerton actress revealed she was deeply nervous about the upcoming season of the steamy period drama, in which she has the lead role. "I'm terrified of the scrutiny, the opinions, the number of eyes on me," Nicola, 37, told Harper's Bazaar, "but, ultimately, the thing that's making me step out of the shadows, even though it terrifies me, is that I'm so proud of the work I've done, the people I've worked with and these beautiful shows we've made."