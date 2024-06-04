Nigel Farage vows to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches Clacton MP election campaign

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage vowed to be a “bloody nuisance” if elected to Parliament as he launched his campaign to be the MP for Clacton.

In his first major public speech since announcing his candidacy he addressed a crowd of hundreds at Clacton Pier.

Shouts from the crowd included “get ’em Nige” and “we love you Nigel”.

He told those gathered: “Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”

He called it “the most patriotic town in Britain”.

He promised he wouldn’t give them “woke politics” and claimed that he would liven up Westminster politics and “stand up for the little guy”.

He spoke about gender ideology, immigration and Brexit.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

More follows.