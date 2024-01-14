No. 87 Kelce keeps Taylor Swift warm in huge coat at frigid Chiefs game. Who made it?

Taylor Swift bundled up for historically cold football weather in Kansas City Saturday in an outsized, custom winter coat big enough to hold two tight ends.

The coat was made by Kristin Juszczyk, a fashion designer married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and she’s making a splash in NFL style circles.

Taylor Swift wore a custom winter coat by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk Saturday that appeared to be made out of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s jerseys.

She has made clothing for several athletes and NFL wives, including Simone Biles (married to the Packers’ Jonathan Owens) and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team.

In fact, Brittany Mahomes also wore a custom coat by Juszczyk sporting her husband’s No. 15 on it.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore custom winter coats by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Juszczyk posted a video to her Instagram showing the making of Swift’s coat. “An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne,” she wrote.

The coat represents Juszczyk’s goal to “reinvent the jersey.” She turned one of her husband’s jerseys into a jacket similar to the one Swift wore Saturday.

She told Yahoo Sports that her most popular piece so far was a Brock Purdy puffer jacket she made for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Purdy is San Francisco’s quarterback.

Swift has set a high bar when it comes to football fan fashion.

Last month, for instance, she inspired thousands of Google searches for “red coat” and “red teddy” after she wore a long, red teddy coat to watch the Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in chilly Wisconsin.

The coat was similar to one Brittany Mahomes had worn to previous games.

On New Year’s Eve, she wore a varsity jacket embroidered with “Tay-Tay,” the nickname used by Swifties and Kelce.

One of Taylor Swift’s cold weather game-day outfits: A varsity jacket similar to one worn by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Saturday she needed something extra warm: It was the coldest Chiefs game on record, and the fourth coldest NFL playoff game.

Gracie Hunt, oldest daughter of Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt, also made a fashion statement Saturday.

She shielded herself against sub-zero temperatures in a glamorous, rose-gold-colored puffer coat.

Who knew a bulky puffer could look so cool?

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt, wore a rose-gold colored reversible puffer coat to stay warm Saturday in subzero temperatures.

“Ready to take this playoff by storm. White on white layered look with @ramybrook They’re one of my absolute favorite fashion brands. Shop my game day picks on RamyBrook.com,” she wrote on Instagram.

The reversible Stenmark Puffer Coat is described on the designer’s website as “cozy-meets-glam.” It has a stylish metallic sheen on one side — the side Hunt wore in photos at the game — and reverses to color-blocked faux fur. It costs $545.