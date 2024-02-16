No breathing room with next snowy blast taking aim at Newfoundland

There will be barely any breathing room with the relentless storm parade that continues to bring healthy doses of snow to parts of Newfoundland.

Dangerous blizzard conditions forced delays, cancellations and closures across across parts of Atlantic Canada on Wednesday, with several schools and services remaining closed in Newfoundland once again for Thursday. Now, as we look ahead to the weekend, another system is forecast to track across the region, bringing even more snow to eastern sections of the province.

It could make for a bit of a challenging situation in places like Gander, where 84.9 cm of snow has already fallen from the potent nor'easter this week. That made for the largest two-day snowfall ever recorded in the town.

Baron - Gander snow stats - Feb16.jpg

Meanwhile, about 44 cm fell at St. John's airport -- the most snowfall the region has seen so far this winter season.

Residents are urged to plan ahead, as the additional snow this weekend could take a toll on these communities that are continuing to dig out. Gusty winds will also challenge driving conditions through Sunday, with motorists urged to postpone any non-essential travel.

Saturday into Sunday:

This next system is forecast to track by Newfoundland Saturday overnight and into Sunday, bringing more snow to eastern Newfoundland. Western Newfoundland will continue to see sea-effect snow through the weekend, as well.

Baron - NL Sunday precip - Feb16.jpg

The heaviest snow looks to remain off shore, though impacting the southern and eastern shores of the Avalon where 10-15 cm is expected. Luckily for Gander, snowfall will be rather light, with about 5 cm forecast through Sunday.

The system is a quick moving one that will last for 10-12 hours, so it will be short, but extremely intense at times. Wind gusts of 80-100 km/h on the Avalon will create zero visibility, with travel not recommended through Sunday morning.

Baron - NL winds - Feb16.jpg

Colder than normal temperatures will spread across the region during the weekend and early next week. An active pattern is expected to resume later next week, as well, with the potential for a significant storm or two.

