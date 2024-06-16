No injuries reported after sailboat hits Memorial Bridge, U.S. Coast Guard says

Reuters

German utility Uniper will focus on talks with a big customer and early steps to develop hydrogen storage facilities this year after winning EU backing for two clean energy projects at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, its operations head said. The state-owned company wants to turn the deep water port into a reception point for ammonia carrying imported hydrogen, and store and transport the hydrogen as part of its decarbonisation strategy. "This year, we want to make concrete progress with (steelmaker) Salzgitter and ... intensively push forward our hydrogen storage projects," Chief Operating Officer Holger Kreetz said in an interview at a Handelsblatt conference published on Friday.