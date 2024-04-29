Noah Cyrus Tells IG Commenter Who Asked About Her Allegedly Dating Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell to 'Choke'

A source previously told PEOPLE Noah and Purcell had hooked up and stopped seeing each other before the actor and Tish pursued their own relationship

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Noah Cyrus; Dominic Purcell; Tish Cyrus

Instagram isn't the place to discuss personal drama with Noah Cyrus.

After a source told PEOPLE Noah "was offended" by her mom Tish's August 2023 marriage to Dominic Purcell because she'd previously dated the Prison Break actor, the 24-year-old singer clapped back at an Instagram commenter who brought up the alleged drama over the weekend.

Noah took to the social media platform to share photos from her time at the 2024 Coachella festival in Indio, California, with her fiancé Pinkus, quoting a lyric from headliner Lana Del Rey's "Young & Beautiful" in the post's caption.

"dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man," wrote the "I Burned LA Down" musician.

In the comments section, an IG user with the handle @realgrandma1341 wrote, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?"

Noah replied, "hey real grandma , I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c---. just for a lil bit. great thanks."

Noah Cyrus/Instagram Noah Cyrus on Instagram

This isn't the first time the American Horror Stories star has used the social media platform to weigh into family drama as of late. Earlier this month, she liked a gym selfie posted by her sister Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, garnering backlash from fans.

Later, Noah posted and deleted a note responding to the chatter on her Instagram Story. "There's no greater joy than seeing y'all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s--- it's so entertaining and funny," over an image of pipes and gravel," she wrote, later adding in another post, "Who gives a f---."

The social media posts all come amid estrangement between Noah and some of her family members because of her parents Billy Ray and Tish's 2022 split.

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Arnold Jerocki/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Following Tish and Purcell's wedding, attended by Miley as well as her sister Brandi and brother Trace (though not Noah or brother Braison), the Cyrus family made headlines when a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Purcell had been casually dating Noah before marrying her mom.

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Noah Cyrus in Paris in June 2023

At the time, the source added that Tish, "never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this" before she married the Prison Break star.

According to a source, Miley had "no idea" about her mother and sister's drama and later "confronted her mom about it." The insider added, "She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."



