North Texas under a flash flood warning until early Wednesday evening, says the NWS

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday. The warning is for Collin, Cooke, Denton and Grayson counties.

"At 1:25 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," states the NWS. "Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas."

Locations impacted by the warning include McKinney, Frisco, Denton, Sherman, The Colony, Sanger, Whitesboro, Little Elm, Denison, Prosper, Anna, Celina, Melissa, Krum, Pilot Point, Van Alstyne, Shady Shores, Howe, Aubrey and Pottsboro.

According to the NWS, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

This warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Protect yourself during a flood with these tips from the NWS

If you live in a flood-prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances. Don’t go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping noises, get out. Stay out of water that may have electricity in it. Don’t walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.

During heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Remember to never drive through water on the road, even if it seems shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rapidly flowing water can carry away most cars.

What to do in the rain on the road?

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Give ample space to large vehicles — Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

• Avoid flooded areas — When encountering a flooded road, do a U-turn and head back. The strong currents from flash floods can pull drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also negatively affect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. Hydroplaning is primarily caused by three factors:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service