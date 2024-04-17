O.J. Simpson Has Been Cremated: Report

The Hall of Fame football player, convicted felon and accused — but ultimately, acquitted — murderer died on April 10

Jason Bean/Pool/Bloomberg O.J. Simpson in 2017

O.J. Simpson has been cremated, his longtime lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, confirmed to The Associated Press.

LaVergne said the cremation took place the morning of April 17 at Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas and told the outlet that he and others, who he would not disclose the names of, were present.

Simpson, who was one of the most controversial figures in modern American history, died at the age of 76 on April 10 after being diagnosed with cancer, his family confirmed on X (formerly Twitter.)

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the post read in part. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Although Simpson was a former Hall of Fame football player and broadcaster, he became more known for his notorious 1995 murder trial dubbed "The Trial of the Century," where he was famously acquitted of murdering Ron Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. The pair were found brutally killed in Los Angeles in 1994.

Related: O.J. Simpson Had 'Very Strong Ego' — and It 'Clouded a Lot of His Reactions,' Says Attorney (Exclusive)

News of Simpson's cremation came two days after LaVergne — who is also serving as the executor of Simpson's estate — confirmed to PEOPLE that his body would be cremated.

“His entire body, his brain, everything, his fake hips, his fake knees, everything,” LaVergne said. “That all goes into the crematorium.”

LaVergne also told The New York Post that Simpson's brain will not be donated for scientific research.



Related: O.J. Simpson's Will Executor 'Backtracks' on Remarks that Goldman Family Will Get 'Zero': 'That Was Pretty Harsh' (Exclusive)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



A funeral date for Simpson has not yet been publicly announced.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.