Obsessed with “Challengers”? Read These Steamy, Spicy Sports-Themed Romance Novels Next

Even the least-sporty among us are shopping for tennis whites and grabbing our rackets now that Zendaya's new movie Challengers has reminded us all that tennis is one of the sexiest sports around. And none of us can take our eyes off the all-American love story between pop icon Taylor Swift and football star Jason Kelce. There's just something about romance and athletics that works, both in fiction and real life.

Sports romance is having a moment, and not just onscreen. PEOPLE book-lovers rounded up our favorite romance books that center around sports of all kinds, if you like your fictional lovers to get sweaty in, shall we say, more wholesome ways too. Grab the ones that are out already to tide you over until our most-anticipated titles hit shelves — and don't forget to preorder, for a fun treat for future-you.

'Heavy Hitter' by Kate Cotugno

'Heavy Hitter' by Katie Cotugno

What if a megawatt, perfectionist musical superstar falls in love with a veteran baseball player with a scruffy beard and a well-hidden heart of gold? Author Katie Cotugno — who plumbed the joys and pains of celebrity romance in her novels Birds of California and Meet the Benedettos — brings us this ripped-from-the-headlines version of a delicate romance that’s guaranteed to hit different when it makes it to shelves this August.

'Fake It Till You Bake It' by Jamie Wesley

'Fake It Till You Bake It' by Jamie Wesley

This is a sugar-sweet romance between a jaded reality star and an earnest football player who runs a bakery with his friends during the off-season. Not only does this have a great romance and two extremely lovable main characters, but the lovely community of friends and family that supports them is the icing on the cake. The sequel, A Legend in the Baking, comes this November.

'The Art of Catching Feelings' by Alicia Thompson

'The Art of Catching Feelings' by Alicia Thompson

Alicia Thompson is already romance lovers’ favorite for 2022’s Love in the Time of Serial Killers and 2023’s With Love, from Cold World, and with this newest book, she turns her gaze to baseball. Daphne Brink, newly divorced, ends up in a You’ve Got Mail-esque romance with Carolina Battery player Chris Kepler. She falls for Chris — and for baseball — but when her accidental catfishing catches up with her, can the pair endure? You'll just have to read to find out.

'The Prospects' by KT Hoffman

'The Prospects' by KT Hoffman

KT Hoffman’s debut novel follows two former teammates-turned-rivals, Gene and Luis, who end up playing together again — with disastrous results. Gene, who’s the first trans man to play professional baseball, wants everything in his life to stay the same, but as sparks fly between him and Luis, he dares to dream a little bigger. The Prospects perfectly combines the highs and lows of a long season with the hope and fear of falling in love.

'Cleat Cute' by Meryl Wilsner

'Cleat Cute' by Meryl Wilsner

This steamy romance follows two players on the U.S. Women’s National Team who split their time between getting ready for the World Cup and getting better acquainted with each other. Athletes (and real-life couple) Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are fans too; their production company is looking to adapt it into a TV show.

'Everything For You' by Chloe Liese

'Everything For You' by Chloe Liese

If you loved Ted Lasso but wished it had more gay lovers, this is the book for you. Oliver Bergman is a sunny-dispositioned, attractive rising soccer star, basically made in a lab to annoy misanthropic Gavin, a legendary player and the team's demanding captain. When they're made co-captains, Coach gives them an ultimatum: Bury the hatchet or lose their posts. This is an enemies-to-lovers for soccer fans everywhere.



'Collide' by Bal Khabra

'Collide' by Bal Khabra

Summer Preston is a hockey-hating honors student who's got her sights set on becoming a sports psychologist and Aiden Crawford is the captain of the team. But when they're forced together by circumstances beyond their control, Summer might just realize hockey — and Aiden — aren't so bad after all. Or she'll stab him with a skate. We'll see.



'The Game Changer' by Lana Ferguson

'The Game Changer' by Lana Ferguson

Ian Chase's very public breakup threatens to derail his entire team. Delilah Baker is known as “the darling of baking” on local cable, but her viewership has started to falter. That's when she gets the half-baked idea to team up with her brother’s hockey team to entice Boston's fans to tune in to her show. But that's before Ian arrives—her brother’s best friend and the object of a decade-long crush. Will they? Won't they? We'll never spill the flour.

'Cross the Line' by Simone Soltani

'Cross the Line' by Simone Soltani

After a social media snafu leaves Formula 1 driver Dev Anderson’s team furious and sponsors ready to go up in smoke, he needs some image rehab, stat. That's when he runs into his best friend's little sister, Willow Williams. She's got an uncanny ability to see the best in everything, and Dev knows she's the one to help. And okay, maybe he did kiss her last year and can't get it out of his head.

Willow, for her part, has had a crush on him since she was a kid. Their struggle to bury their feelings and keep things professional is a must-read.



'The Dixon Rule' by Elle Kennedy

'The Dixon Rule' by Elle Kennedy

Cheerleader Diana Dixon has a lot going on: she's juggling two jobs, training for a ballroom dancing competition and can't seem to get rid of Shane Lindley. The gorgeous hockey player has just moved into her building and is systematically working his way through her squad when they set some ground rules: No parties, no hookups with her teammates and leave Diana alone.

There's just one problem: Shane is sick of one-night stands and ready to get into a relationship. So when his ex comes back around, he pretends he's in one to make her jealous. Diana is the perfect foil...as long as they can ignore their sizzling chemistry and keep things strictly pretend.



The 'Windy City' series by Liz Tomforde

'Mile High' by Liz Tomforde

In the first book of the series, Mile High, Evan Zanders is an NFL player in Chicago who seriously can't stand Stevie, a career flight attendant who gets a new gig working aboard the team's private plane. She's promised herself she won't hook up with athletes, but you know what they say about promises. Start reading the four-book series now, before the third installment, Caught Up drops in October.

'Playing for Keeps' by Becca Mack

'Consider Me' by Becka Mack

Carter Beckett's life is going pretty well: He's the NHL's star player, his career is taking off and he can get any woman he wants. Meanwhile, Olivia Parker has no interest in dating athletes; her job as a teacher keeps her plenty busy. But then Carter meets Olivia and despite her best attempts to keep him at a safe distance, he's determined to cozy up. Whatever it takes.



Start reading this Booktok favorite now, while you wait for the fourth book in the sexy, steamy series to drop at the end of July.

