Ofcom Reveals Hundreds Of Complaints Have Been Made Over This Celebrity Big Brother Moment

CBB housemates Levi Roots, Bradley Riches, David Potts and Colson Smith Shutterstock for Big Brother

Ofcom has received a wave of complaints over one of the most polarising moments of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The reboot of CBB came to an end last week, with a live final that saw reality star David Potts being crowned the public’s winner.

Before that, though, there was a twist that saw Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches being booted out of the house via the back door after he received the fewest votes to win, with no eviction crowd and no opportunity to say goodbye to the rest of the contestants.

Apparently, viewers were so upset with the way things played out for Bradley that they’ve complained to Ofcom.

Bradley moments before leaving the CBB house last week Shutterstock for Big Brother

The Sun reported that the media regulator has received a total of 210 complaints over the way he departed, making CBB the most complained-about show of the week.

As is standard Ofcom procedure, these complaints will now be assessed before the TV watchdog decides to launch an investigation.

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

CBB returned to our screens earlier this month after a six-year absence, with the regular Big Brother being rebooted on ITV last year.

As well as David, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street star Colson Smith, talent show staple Louis Walsh and former This Morning host Fern Britton all made it to the CBB final last week.

The series also made headlines thanks to the presence of the show’s first ever celebrity “lodger” in Sharon Osbourne, who stayed as a guest for the first week of the series.

Big Brother is expected to return for a regular series on ITV later this year.

