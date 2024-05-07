Olivia Culpo Says the ‘Countdown’ to Her Wedding to Christian McCaffrey ‘Is On’ (Exclusive)

“I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy," Culpo tells PEOPLE exclusively

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo; Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is in the final stretch leading up to her wedding!

The model and influencer, 31, shared at a recent event for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% that it’s really starting to sink in that her wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is right around the corner.

“The countdown is on,” Culpo told PEOPLE. “It's happening.”

She said that she can’t wait for the big day and the changes that will come with it for her and McCaffrey — who have been together for nearly five years.

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline

“I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend,” she said. “I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy.”

As the wedding draws closer, Culpo revealed that she’s been experimenting with some new beauty treatments and adding in new things in order to prep her skin to look radiant for the big event.

“One of the things that I did recently with Dr. Ellie is this, it's called the Salmon sperm facial,” she said. “That was really interesting. Also, Dr. Diamond has this, I think it's called the Inst Facial. It's something. It's PRP with exosomes, and that's something that I had never tried before. That was really, really cool.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Lymphatic drainage, massages,” she added. “I've been trying to do that more often. I've just been trying to do all of the things that my friends tell me work.”

The former Miss Universe also went on to say that so far “everything” with the wedding planning has been “so exciting,” and while there isn’t anything particularly “stressful” about it, a lot of planning was necessary to ensure “everybody’s happy.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Related: Olivia Culpo Reveals What She Told Fiancé Christian McCaffrey After Super Bowl Loss (Exclusive)

“It's just logistically complicated,” the model explained. “Figuring out what everyone's going to wear, figuring out, figuring out where everyone's going to stay, making sure that everybody's happy.”

“I feel like as a people pleaser, I want to make sure that everybody else is having the best time ever, but I know that everything will fall into place,” she added. “I feel really good about it.”

In March, Culpo gave her Instagram followers a sneak peak at some wedding details, including the potential role the couple’s toy goldendoodle, Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey, would play in the nuptials.

“I really want him to be the ring bearer,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pup, who has his very own Instagram account. “tbd lol.”

She also shared that her wedding gown is still in the works, writing, “I don't physically have the dress but I've been designing for months. I can't wait for the finished product!!”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.