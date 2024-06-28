After only 2 years, this upscale restaurant on a busy Coconut Grove corner is closing

After only two years, a Groot Hospitality restaurant is closing in Coconut Grove.

The Key Club, which opened at 3015 Grand Ave. in Coconut Grove in March 2022, announced on its Instagram account that it’s closing for good. The final day of service is June 29.

The restaurant, which sits at the busy corner of Grand Avenue and Main Highway in CocoWalk, briefly thanked its patrons for their support.

“We are announcing the closure of The Key Club, with our last day of service on June 29th,” read the Instagram post. “It has been a privilege to celebrate moments with you, and we are thankful for your support and loyalty over the years.”

According to a spokesman for Groot Hospitality, the owners were approached about selling their lease on the space and decided to sell it. The Key Club, a 6,700 square-foot space with 300 seats, has a prime location: the first floor of CocoWalk below the vegan restaurant Planta Queen.

The restaurant declined to provide further details of the sale.

