Oppenheimer confirms streaming release date

Oppenheimer has received a streaming release date.

Fans in the US will be able to watch Christopher Nolan's latest film on February 16 on NBC Universal's Peacock, with several other films from the director – including Dunkirk and The Dark Knight – to be made available on February 1 (via Variety).

UK-based fans will have to wait two months longer before they can stream the film at home, with Oppenheimer set to be released for streaming on April 12 via Sky Cinema and NOW TV.

For those not wanting to wait until the film lands on streaming services, Oppenheimer is currently available to rent for £4.99 or buy for £13.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital platforms.

Physical copies of the film are also available to purchase on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.

Starring Cillian Murphy as the aforementioned physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film tells the story of how he created the world's first atomic bomb, with events stretching from Oppenheimer's time as a student to his 1954 security hearing after the events of the Manhattan Project.

Alongside Murphy, Emily Blunt stars his wife Katherine Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a high ranking member of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and Matt Damon features as Leslie Groves Jr, the director of the Manhattan Project.

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck and Kenneth Branagh also star.

The film recently scooped up five trophies at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, winning Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director for Nolan and Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson.

Meanwhile, Murphy and Downey Jr. also took home awards, winning Best Male Actor – Drama and Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role respectively.

