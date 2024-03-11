Oppenheimer sweeps Oscar wins as Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan take home awards

Oppenheimer swept the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night, winning seven Oscars including for best picture.

The film won seven of its 13 nominations, while its star, Irish actor Cillian Murphy, took home his first ever Oscar for best actor. Christopher Nolan also won his first Oscar for best director and Robert Downey Jr won best supporting actor.

In his acceptance speech, Murphy dedicated his award to “the peacemakers everywhere”. The actor said the cast of Oppenheimer “carried me through” and he added: “I’m a very proud Irishman.”

Poor Things came a close second, scooping four awards, including Emma Stone for best actress as well as best costume design, production design and make-up and hairstyling.

Lily Gladstone missed out on becoming the first ever Native American to win best actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also included dazzling performances from Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish for their Barbie tracks.

Ryan Gosling performed a rendition of I’m Just Ken (AP)

There were also a few surprising moments, like when Slash made an appearance alongside Gosling as he belted out the lyrics to I’m Just Ken to a front row of his adoring colleagues.

John Cena walked across the stage seemingly naked, only holding the Oscar-winning card to cover his crotch, as he presented Poor Things with the best costume design award.

John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel (REUTERS)

Da’vine Joy Randolph kicked off the night by winning best supporting actress for The Holdovers, meanwhile The Zone of Interest became the first British film to win best international feature film. It also won an award for best sound.

Barbie’s only win was through Eilish, who won best original score for What Was I Made For?

Billie Eilish performs What Was I Made For? (Getty Images)

Political statements were also made during the evening, including by 20 Days in Mariupol documentary director Mstyslav Chernov, who shed light on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

“I wish to be able to exchange this [award] to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities.

“My wish for [Russia] to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting the land, all the civilians who are now in their jails, but I cannot change history,” he said.

Similarly, the director of German-language Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile Gosling, who was nominated for best supporting actor, and Emily Blunt, nominated for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer, made light of the Barbenheimer “rivalry”.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling (REUTERS)

Blunt made a quip about how Oppenheimer was nominated for far more Oscar awards than Barbie.

A few teary-eyed acceptance speeches were made throughout the night, including from Randolph and Stone.

Randolph said: “God is good, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer.”

Da’vine Joy Randolph (AFP via Getty Images)

She added: “I was the only black girl in that (acting) class when you saw me and you told me it was enough. I am so grateful to the women who have been at my side.”

Stone began her speech by declaring her dress was broken, her voice gone, and she felt a little overwhelmed.

But she then gathered her thoughts and declared: “It’s not about me. It’s about a team that made something greater than the sum of its parts. All of us together, I am so deeply honoured to share this with every single cast member.”

Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress (AP)

Cord Jefferson meanwhile won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for American Fiction.

Collecting the prize, he said: “This means the world to me.

“I’ve been talking a lot about how many people passed on this movie when discussing it and I’m worried that sounds vindictive but it’s more a plea to recognise there are many people out there who want the opportunity I was given.

“I understand this is a risk-averse industry but 200-million dollar-movies are also a risk. Instead of making one 200-million-dollar, try making 20 10-million-dollar movies or 50 four-million-dollar movies.”

Addressing his collaborators on the film, he said: “Thank you for trusting a 40-year-old black guy who has never directed anything before.”

The Oscars, which started five minutes late following pro-Palestine protests outside the ceremony, opened with host Kimmel superimposed into a scene from the box office juggernaut Barbie.

In the bus stop scene from the film, Margot Robbie’s Barbie turns to him and says “You’re so beautiful”. Kimmel replies: “I know I was just thinking that, I haven’t eaten in three weeks.

Jimmy Kimmel (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m so hungry, I have to go host the Oscars.”

Kimmel made passing reference to the strikes which ground Hollywood to a halt, referring to what “a hard year” it had been for the industry.

He also referenced Greta Gerwig’s snub for the best director prize.

Kimmel told the audience that Barbie director Gerwig’s achievement was “taking a doll no-one loved any more” and turning the Mattel toy into a “feminist icon”.

“Many people felt (Greta) should be nominated for best director,” he said.

Turning his attention to Robbie and her co-star Ryan Gosling, he said: “If neither of you wins an Oscar tonight, I would like to say you won something much better, the genetic lottery.”

Returning to the subject of the strikes, and the “historic deal” struck on the use of artificial intelligence, he said: “Actors can now go back to worrying about being replaced by younger more attractive people.”

He continued: “As pretentious and superficial as it can be, this is a union town.”