Oscar-winning actor named in Diddy lawsuit seen at F1 Miami — and he was singing

What legal troubles?

Cuba Gooding Jr. was spotted partying with a huge smile on his face Saturday at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium.

Back in March, the Oscar winner was added to a bombshell lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims Gooding sexually harassed and assaulted him aboard a yacht in January 2023 while Combs looked on.

Cuba Gooding Jr. sings with Los Wizzards at the Trophy House at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens during the Miami Grand Prix on May 4, 2024/Manny Hernandez

But at the F1 extravaganza, Gooding looked as if a lawsuit were the last thing on his mind. The 56 year old took to the stage at the trackside Trophy House hospitality suite with local band Los Wizzards, belting out “Dos Gardenias” by Buena Vista Social Club.

We were told the “Jerry Maguire” star, a karaoke aficionado, sang the lyrics in perfect Spanish:

“Te quiero, te adoro, mi vida. Ponles toda tu atención. Que serán tu corazón y el mío.”

“I love you, I adore you. Give me all your attention so our hearts are one.”

Gooding is no stranger to legal troubles, pleading guilty to one count of forcible touching in 2022 after being accused of violating multiple women in a protracted criminal case. The actor has yet to publicly comment on Jones’ suit, but Diddy’s lawyer released a statement shortly after the music mogul’s mansions in L.A. and Miami Beach were raided by feds.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Aaron Dyer said. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Gooding appears to be focusing on work. His next project? Nope, not a musical. He’ll play a drug dealer who finds religion in a faith-driven movie called “The Firing Squad.”