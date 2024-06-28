Over 300 Jan. 6 riot convictions now in peril after Supreme Court rules on obstruction charge

Supreme Court sided with a January 6 rioter in a case about one of the charges brought against him and 330 others (Getty Images)

More than 330 January 6 rioters may have the opportunity to dispute a charge brought by the federal government, thanks to a ruling from the Supreme Court on Friday.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that an “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge brought against Joseph Fischer, a former police officer and January 6 rioter, was too broadly used and the government will need to prove that a defendant “impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or other things used in an official proceeding, or attempted to do so.”

Chief Justice John Roberts, who delivered the majority opinion, used the example of petting a zoo animal to explain the ruling.

“To see why, consider a straightforward example. A zoo might post a sign that reads, “do not pet, feed, yell or throw objects at the animals, or otherwise disturb them.” If a visitor eats lunch in front of a hungry gorilla, or talks to a friend near its enclosure, has he obeyed the regulation?

“Surely yes. Although the smell of human food or the sound of voices might well disturb gorillas, the specific examples of impermissible conduct all involve direct interaction with and harassment of the zoo animals. Merely eating or talking is so unlike the examples that the zoo provided that it would be implausible to assume those activities were prohibited, even if literally covered by the language,” he wrote.

Supporters of January 6 defendants including Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed on January 6, 2021, sing “God Boss the USA” outside of the Supreme Court on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson concurred.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

The case stems from a complaint from Fischer who, like thousands of other rioters that day, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in support of Trump who had spread false claims of election fraud. He was arrested and charged with several crimes for his actions that day.

Among those counts was obstruction of an official proceeding – something he, 330 other rioters and Trump are charged with.

Federal prosecutors invoked a section of US law that is usually reserved in white-collar crimes, as they relate to witness, victim or informant tampering. It is a provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which was passed after the 2001 collapse of the Enron corporation, one of the largest financial fraud cases in US history. The law protects investors and holds corporations accountable.

The statute in question contains two parts. The first prohibits “corruptly” tampering with evidence that could be used in an official proceeding. The second prohibits a person from “otherwise” obstructing, influencing or impeding on an official proceeding.

Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington (AP)

Fischer pushed back against the charge, claiming it was unfairly used to prosecute him.

Fischer’s lawyer, Jeffrey Green, argued that the obstruction of justice charge hinged on the word “otherwise” during oral arguments in April. He said his client could not be charged with violating the second part of the statute without violating the first part too.

Justices appeared divided over the matter during arguments. Justice Kavanaugh voiced concern that the government used the statute to increase the sentencing of Jan 6 rioters because the charge carries a maximum sentencing of 20 years.

Justice Jackson suggested the court return the decision to a lower court to determine if the statute could be applied to Fischer under a more specific interpretation.

In her concurring opinion, Justice Jackson said that she agreed with the majority because the statute at hand was not written to be interpreted broadly as it is in this case.

“And it might well be that Fischer’s conduct, as alleged here, involved the impairment (or the attempted impairment) of the availability or integrity of things used during the January 6 proceeding “in ways other than those specified in [the obstruction charge],” Justice Jackson wrote.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty) (Getty Images)

During arguments, the government said Fischer intended to obstruct Congress’ certification of the election.

Prosecutors say in the days leading up to January 6, Fischer texted his boss insinuating that there could be violence on that day, he could be arrested and his chief might need to post his bond.

He texted another person: “Can’t vote if they can’t breathe... lol” an apparent reference to the lawmakers in the Capitol.

On January 6, the government says Fischer took a cell phone video of himself running through the crowd and yelling, “Charge!” before rushing into the building at 3.25 p.m. Once inside, Fischer ran toward the police line and knocked over an officer. He was then pepper-sprayed and forcibly removed from the building four minutes later.

The decision will likely have some, but small, impact on Trump’s federal election interference case since special counsel Jack Smith charged the former president with obstructing an official proceeding.

Smith previously said that Trump’s alleged attempt to install fake electors still violated the first part of the statute so the court’s ruling may not change that charge. Regardless, the government could bring new evidence to satisfy the new standard or drop the charge – but it would not absolve him of other charges.

The case, Fischer v United States, was about a January 6 rioter objecting to a criminal charge federal prosecutors brought against him.