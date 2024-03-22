Daily Briefing: Ozempic patients are suing

More than five dozen lawsuits accuse drugmakers of failing to notify patients about the side effects of their popular diabetes or weight loss drugs, including Ozempic. Also in the news: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel while the U.N. plans to vote on a U.S.-backed cease-fire resolution. We've got a look at what to expect from spring weather this year.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. What are America's favorite dog breeds?

Here's the news to know Friday.

Dozens allege weight loss and diabetes drugs cause harmful side effects

Millions of Americans have flocked to a popular class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, or glucagon-like peptide 1, which are prescribed for diabetes and weight loss and have become a blockbuster category of medications for drug companies.

But now patients are suing Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the two companies that make drugs within this class of medication, saying they suffered distressing digestive symptoms, such as gallbladder removal or gastroparesis, after taking the drug.

You've probably hear a lot about Ozempic lately. The drug is made to treat people with diabetes but has been a craze among elite circles for its weight-loss properties.

The maker of Ozempic faces the most of the lawsuits. And attorneys expect the case will eventually include thousands of others who say they were harmed.

"Ozempic babies" are surprising women taking these weight loss drugs. Women are getting pregnant, in most cases unintentionally, they say, while taking weight loss medications like Ozempic despite being on birth control or dealing with years of fertility issues.

US pushes UN resolution calling for 'immediate and sustained cease-fire'

The U.S. is taking its toughest position yet regarding Gaza as it pushes for a vote Friday on a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for "an immediate and sustained cease-fire'' in the Israel-Hamas war without tying it to the release of hostages. The resolution is in keeping with the Biden administration's rift with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has insisted on the need to bring a military offensive into the overcrowded southern Gaza city of Rafah. Read more

Story continues

A picture taken on March 21, 2024, from onboard a US military transport aircraft, shows a US soldier preparing to drop humanitarian aid parcels over the Gaza Strip.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

What's in the $1.2 trillion spending deal to fund the government?

Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.2 trillion spending package to fund the government long term and avert a partial shutdown by a Friday funding deadline. The legislation, which combines six spending bills into one massive 1,012 page bill, will fund the Defense Department, Homeland Security Department, Labor Department, Health and Human Services Department among other functions. The final product came after intense negotiations between lawmakers over the spending package which proved to be much more controversial than past funding deals. As Congress sprints to pass the legislation before the government shuts down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, both Republicans and Democrats are touting their own victories from the deal. Read more

A classified briefing on TikTok scared senators. But they're in no rush to crack down on it.

Is inflation worse under Democrats or Republicans?

Parts of all 50 states will be warm this spring

A warm, damp spring is on tap for much of the U.S., federal forecasters predict. The warmth is expected to be widespread, with portions of all 50 states predicted to see above-average temperatures throughout the months of April, May and June. This will continue a pattern that included the record-warmest winter in U.S. weather history. Here's where a warmer spring is most likely.

Visitors to the Henderson Canyon Road Wildflower area take photographs of the bloom in Anza Borrego State Park, Calif., March 14, 2024.

Keep scrolling

March Madness is in full swing

The first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament continues Friday, and by the time the day ends, the field will have been sliced by more than half - from 68 to just 32 teams. The games come after 16 first-round games on Thursday, when the highlight was No. 14 Oakland knocking off No. 3 Kentucky. Meanwhile, the journey in the women's tournament toward a repeat national championship begins Friday for the LSU Tigers, who are the No. 3 seed in the Albany 2 region in this year's bracket. Read more

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) celebrates shooting a three-pointer in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

Photo of the day: Getting ready for an eclipse

On April 8, the moon will obscure the entire face of the sun, resulting in a few minutes-long sudden transformation of day into night. Over a dozen lucky U.S. states are located in the eclipse’s path of totality, spanning from Texas to Maine – and they’re getting ready to welcome travelers for the exceptional natural phenomenon. Read more

The City of Dripping Springs, Texas is preparing for the solar eclipse with a set of larger than life glasses on display at Veterans Memorial Park this month.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ozempic, Israel-Hamas war, Gaza aid, spring weather, government shutdown, March Madness: Daily Briefing