Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Wants to Win an Oscar: 'Elton John Got One'

Osbourne has already won Grammys and is gearing up for his second Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after Black Sabbath joined the organization in 2006

Ozzy Osbourne still has more he wants to accomplish.

During the latest episode of the SiriusXM series Ozzy Speaks, the 75-year-old former Black Sabbath musician revealed he'd like to add an Academy Award to his list of accolades.

"Is there an achievement that you haven't got yet that you would like?" asked his cohost, Billy Morrison.

Related: Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy's Solo Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Is a 'Huge Achievement' (Exclusive)

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Ozzy Osbourne

"Oscar," replied Osbourne — who's already won Grammy Awards and is gearing up to receive his second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist after Black Sabbath joined the organization in 2006.

"Well, you've got to f---ing be in a movie to do an Oscar," quipped Morrison, 55.

"You asked me what award I haven't gotten," said the "Crazy Train" performer, clarifying that he's not looking to get into acting anytime soon. "No, Elton John got one for a song."

Related: Will Ozzy Osbourne Be Able to Perform at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne's first priority, however, is to continue his recovery from a series of spinal operations related to structural damage sustained from a 2019 fall. "I'd like to do a f---ing gig with without falling over now," he said, adding that "one f---ing surgeon" is "taking his time" getting the rock icon in the clear to perform.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Osbourne was announced as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 class, and he opened up to Billboard about whether he'll be able to take the stage at the October ceremony after largely retreating from live performances over the past few years.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ozzy Osbourne

"You never know," he told the outlet, teasing that his outfit for the event "will most certainly be black."

In the interview, Osbourne expressed feeling "more than honored" to receive his second induction. This time around, he explained, the moment "feels big" and "different" from getting welcomed into the Rock Hall alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates — "because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole."



His wife, Sharon, spoke about hoping he'd receive the solo Rock Hall induction in an interview with PEOPLE ahead of its announcement. "Ozzy was inducted with Black Sabbath, and for him to get in as a solo artist will be a huge achievement for him and one that he really does deserve," she said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.