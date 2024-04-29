Padma Lakshmi Spotted Holding Hands with Former Boyfriend Terrance Hayes in N.Y.C.

The former 'Top Chef' host and the poet previously dated in 2021

Getty(2) Padma Lakshmi and Terrance Hayes

Love might be in the air again for Padma Lakshmi and poet Terrance Hayes!

The pair, who were first linked in 2021 and split by November of that year, were looking casual and comfortable as they held hands while running errands in New York City on Saturday, April 27. They both wore jeans as they walked the streets of Manhattan hand-in-hand.

A representative for Lakshmi did not immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

SplashNews Terrance Hayes and Padma Lakshmi in New York City on April 27

This sighting comes just days after the former Top Chef host, 53, spoke about her 2021 breakup with Hayes, 52 in an interview with The New Yorker published on April 23. She told the outlet that the "demands of two shows plus motherhood" made romantic relationships difficult for her to sustain.

Lakshmi is mom to 14-year-old Krishna, whom she welcomed with Adam Dell in 2010. She told PEOPLE on the podcast Me Becoming Mom that she was "between relationships" at the time.

Her eventual partner Teddy Forstmann, the former CEO of IMG, helped Lakshmi raise Krishna until his 2011 death.

Lakshmi told The New Yorker that when her personal issue (which was handled with a paternity test) became public, "It was just about as horrible as is possible to be."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Padma Lakshmi attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024

"I mean, talk about slut shaming,” she added.

The philanthropist has moved on from that time in her life and is busy raising her teenager, who has aspirations of being a journalist — as seen in a fun Instagram video that Lakshmi posted on Sunday, April 28.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Padma Lakshmi attends the Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball

"I'm going to ask juicy questions," Krishna warned Lakshmi in the clip before doing some ASMR with potato chips.

She then asked her mom about her celebrity crush ("Margot Robbie"), the "worst" journalist she's ever been interviewed by ("Well, if they're really bad then I can't remember them"), her "secret crush" in her friend group (someone named Amir, who is gay) and the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met (the duo whispered and confirmed the answer but didn't share the person's identity).

"Who hired this journalist??" Lakshmi jokingly captioned the lighthearted video.



