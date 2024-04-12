Paignton Zoo black rhino Sita has died

A "popular" black rhinoceros at Paignton Zoo in Devon has died after an "ongoing illness".

Sita, the 33-year-old female rhino, had been receiving "round-the-clock" veterinary care prior to her death.

The Wild Planet Trust, which runs Paignton Zoo, had said Sita was "no longer responding as effectively to treatment" in a previous announcement.

As a result, Paignton Zoo said its team made the "extremely difficult decision" to euthanise her on welfare grounds.

Sita arrived at the zoo in 2002 and made headlines when she gave birth to her daughter, Zuri, via livestream in 2007.

'Immensely loved'

Paignton Zoo said Sita had been unwell for "some time" and had been receiving "round-the-clock veterinary care" since Saturday.

It said: "We know how sad this news will be to our community. Since becoming part of the Paignton Zoo family in 2002, she has been a popular character."

The zoo said the rhino house, which had been closed to the public while Sita was receiving treatment, would remain closed for "a little while longer".

It said: "In 2010, Sita was joined by her companion, Manyara, who still lives here at Paignton Zoo.

"In the interests of his comfort, the rhino house will remain closed for a little while longer.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this time. Sita was immensely loved and will remain in the hearts of the team and our visitors."

Sita was brought to the zoo from Berlin as part of the European Endangered Species Programme for breeding purposes.

Black rhinos are classed as "critically endangered" by the World Wildlife Fund, with about 6,000 living in the wild.

