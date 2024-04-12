Parts of Sandwich Street reduced to one lane for road construction

Construction on a section of Sandwich Street between the Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue in a December 2023 file photo. The next phase of construction, from Chappell Avenue to Chewett Street, is set to begin on Monday April 15, 2024. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

Sections of Sandwich Street will be reduced to one lane during the day for the next 10 weeks, part of an ongoing road construction project by Bridging North America ahead of the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening.

Windsor police posted about the closures on social media platform Friday. The construction will begin on Monday.

Sandwich Street will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. between Chappell Avenue and Chewett Street. Both lanes will be open overnight, and access to homes, businesses and pedestrian walkways will be allowed. Street parking will not be permitted, police said.

The construction will take place in the following segments: Chappell Avenue to Prince Road; Prince Road to South Street; South Street to Brock Street and Brock Street to Chewett Street.

Windsor police say portions of Sandwich Street from Chappell to Chewett will be reduced to one lane beginning April 15 for road construction.

Windsor police say portions of Sandwich Street from Chappell to Chewett will be reduced to one lane beginning April 15 for road construction. (Windsor Police Service/X )

Construction is expected to take about 10 weeks.

The project is the third phase of the sandwich Street road construction done by the bridge company ahead of its planned opening next year. The project started in September 2023.

According to Bridging North America, the project includes asphalt paving and sidewalks.