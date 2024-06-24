Passion, pilots and panache: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent:

[Toyin Adedokun/AFP]

Women wear matching finery for the Egbe Obaneye Obinrin parade in Nigeria on Tuesday...

[Toyin Adedokun/AFP]

The annual event is in homage to a Yoruba king, called Awuja Ile of Ijebuland.

[Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images]

On Sunday in South Africa, dancers wait to perform on what is the anniversary of the Soweto Uprising...

[Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images]

People are marking this important event in apartheid-era history, when a police massacre of peaceful student demonstrators galvanised opposition to the racist regime.

[Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP ]

Nigerian musician Burna Boy and Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba show each other love at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in France on Tuesday.

[Gerald Anderson/Getty Images]

On the same day in Nairobi, Kenya, protesters oppose a new tax bill and are arrested in their dozens in a police crackdown that rights groups condemn.

[Darren Stewart/Getty Images]

In South Africa, a new coalition government has been agreed after the ANC failed to win an outright majority for the first time in 30 years. Opposition MK party supporters, pictured, have called for fresh elections.

[Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images]

Two days later foreign heads of state, including Eswatini King Mswati III and one of his wives, attend Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration for a second term as president of South Africa.

[Ugur Yildirim/Getty Images]

Workers use these dye pits at the Shuvvara Tannery in Morroco to add colour to leather goods on Tuesday.

[Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

On Friday, a boy is carried to safety after deadly flooding and landslides in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

[Mohamed Elshahed/Getty Images]

Orthodox Christians mark the Festival of the Virgin Mary in Asyut, Egypt, on Tuesday.

[Mehmet Yilmaz Guldas/Getty Images]

The day before, 85-year-old Abdullah Ali Sharif feeds a tortoise outside his home in Harar, eastern Ethiopia, which doubles as a museum for Islamic and Ottoman history.

[Michele Spatari/AFP]

Also in Ethiopia, Saturday is graduation day for newly trained pilots at Addis Ababa's Ethiopian Aviation University.

[Luis Tato/AFP]

Faith Kipyegon is drummed along as she takes part in the women's 5,000m final at Olympic trials in Kenya ahead of the games in Paris next month.

[Cem Genco/Getty Images]

This boy in Uganda's capital Kampala is all smiles after getting sweets and balloons during Eid al-Adha festivities on Sunday...

[JOHN WESSELS/AFP ]

The Muslim feast is also being celebrated by these women in Dakar, Senegal, the following day...

[Doaa Adel/Getty Images]

While these worshippers in Giza, Egypt, say their prayers in the glow of the setting sun.

[Getty Images/BBC]

