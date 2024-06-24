Passion, pilots and panache: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent:

Members of the Egbe Obaneye Obinrin parade to pay homage to the King, Awuja Ile of Ijebuland, during the annual Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode on June 18, 2024. Ojude Oba festival is an ancient festival celebrated by the Yoruba people of Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State Nigeria. This annual festival usually takes place the third day after Eid El Kabir to pay homage and show respect to the King the Awujale of Ijebuland.
[Toyin Adedokun/AFP]

Women wear matching finery for the Egbe Obaneye Obinrin parade in Nigeria on Tuesday...

A general view of a customised shoe worn by members of the Egbe Bobasete during the annual Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode on June 18, 2024. Ojude Oba festival is an ancient festival celebrated by the Yoruba people of Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State Nigeria. This annual festival usually takes place the third day after Eid El Kabir to pay homage and show respect to the King the Awujale of Ijebuland. (Photo by TOYIN ADEDOKUN / AFP)
[Toyin Adedokun/AFP]

The annual event is in homage to a Yoruba king, called Awuja Ile of Ijebuland.

Girls in a dance group waits to perform on Vilakazi street on June 16, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. The Soweto Uprising began on June 16, 1976, as a peaceful student protest against the enforcement of Afrikaans in schools. The police and army's response with tear gas and bullets led to violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of 400 to 700 people, many of them children. The event galvanized international opposition to apartheid and is commemorated annually in South Africa as Youth Day.
[Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images]

On Sunday in South Africa, dancers wait to perform on what is the anniversary of the Soweto Uprising...

Girls pose for pictures at a mural after visiting the Hector Pieterson Museum on June 16, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. The Soweto Uprising began on June 16, 1976, as a peaceful student protest against the enforcement of Afrikaans in schools. The police and army's response with tear gas and bullets led to violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of 400 to 700 people, many of them children. The event galvanized international opposition to apartheid and is commemorated annually in South Africa as Youth Day.
[Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images]

People are marking this important event in apartheid-era history, when a police massacre of peaceful student demonstrators galvanised opposition to the racist regime.

Former Ivorian football player Didier Drogba (R) embraces Nigerian singer Burna Boy (L) during the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris on 18 June.
[Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP ]

Nigerian musician Burna Boy and Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba show each other love at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in France on Tuesday.

People gather to stage a demonstration against the Financial Bill for 2024 and tax increases as they march towards the parliament building in Nairobi, Kenya on 18 June.
[Gerald Anderson/Getty Images]

On the same day in Nairobi, Kenya, protesters oppose a new tax bill and are arrested in their dozens in a police crackdown that rights groups condemn.

MK members during the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) rally on June 17, 2024 in Umzumbe, South Africa. The sub region will hold by-elections on the 19th of June.
[Darren Stewart/Getty Images]

In South Africa, a new coalition government has been agreed after the ANC failed to win an outright majority for the first time in 30 years. Opposition MK party supporters, pictured, have called for fresh elections.

Eswatini King Mswati III arrives with his spouse to the presidential inauguration ceremony at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024, in Tshwane, South Africa. The African National Congress (ANC) party was forced to form a coalition government after failing to receive a majority vote in the recent general election. President Ramaphosa was sworn in as the president for South Africa by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre.
[Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images]

Two days later foreign heads of state, including Eswatini King Mswati III and one of his wives, attend Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration for a second term as president of South Africa.

At the Shuvvara Tannery, which is the lifeblood of the leather tanning craft in Morocco, leather has been colored using traditional methods for centuries on 18 June.
[Ugur Yildirim/Getty Images]

Workers use these dye pits at the Shuvvara Tannery in Morroco to add colour to leather goods on Tuesday.

A firefighter carries a child as he walks in flood water in Cocody Angre in Abidjan on June 14, 2024 after torrential rains. Flooding and landslips have killed five people in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's biggest city, after heavy downpours, the fire service said on Friday. Roads were cut off as the rains fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.
[Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

On Friday, a boy is carried to safety after deadly flooding and landslides in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Orthodox Christians take part in mass to celebrate the 'Festival of the Virgin Mary', which is accepted as the 'ascension day of Virgin Mary' in the Christian belief, at Coptic Orthodox Church in Asyut, Egypt on 18 June.
[Mohamed Elshahed/Getty Images]

Orthodox Christians mark the Festival of the Virgin Mary in Asyut, Egypt, on Tuesday.

A giant tortoise, caring by 85-year-old collector Abdullah Ali Sharif, is seen at the Abdullah Ali Sharif Museum in Harar, Ethiopia on June 17, 2024. Sharif, exhibits artefacts from Islamic and Ottoman history, as well as weapons from the Second World War.
[Mehmet Yilmaz Guldas/Getty Images]

The day before, 85-year-old Abdullah Ali Sharif feeds a tortoise outside his home in Harar, eastern Ethiopia, which doubles as a museum for Islamic and Ottoman history.

Airline pilot students attend their graduation ceremony at the Ethiopian Aviation University in Addis Ababa on June 15, 2024. First inaugurated in 1964, the Ethiopian Aviation University is a strategic asset of the country national carrier that form Ethiopians and foreign pilots, cabin crew and technicians, making it one of the largest aviation training centre in Africa.
[Michele Spatari/AFP]

Also in Ethiopia, Saturday is graduation day for newly trained pilots at Addis Ababa's Ethiopian Aviation University.

Kenyan 1500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon takes part in the 5000m Women Final during the Kenya Athletics 2024 Paris Olympic Trials at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on June 14, 2024.
[Luis Tato/AFP]

Faith Kipyegon is drummed along as she takes part in the women's 5,000m final at Olympic trials in Kenya ahead of the games in Paris next month.

Photo shows a Ugandan child poses cheerily for a portrait after receiving baloons and candy during Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, on June 16, 2024 in Kappala, Uganda. Children of families struggling to survive with limited means in the rural areas of Kampala, the capital of Uganda, were happy with the balloons and candies distributed by the 'Just Human International Relief Organization'. The officials of the association, which is carrying out aid activities in the region for Eid al-Adha, distributed candy and balloons to approximately 25 thousand children, including orphans, in Busabala town of Kampala city.
[Cem Genco/Getty Images]

This boy in Uganda's capital Kampala is all smiles after getting sweets and balloons during Eid al-Adha festivities on Sunday...

Women dressed in traditional attire gather during Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) celebrations in Dakar on June 17, 2024.
[JOHN WESSELS/AFP ]

The Muslim feast is also being celebrated by these women in Dakar, Senegal, the following day...

People are performing Eid al-Adha prayers in the village of Abu Sir, Giza, Egypt, on 16 June.
[Doaa Adel/Getty Images]

While these worshippers in Giza, Egypt, say their prayers in the glow of the setting sun.

