Patient on Gurney Wheeled Away as North Gaza Hospital Evacuated Amid Reports of Strikes

Patients were evacuated from Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital after strikes near the facility on May 21.

Footage by Fadi Alwhidi shows a patient on a gurney being wheeled down a damaged road.

Wafa reported several Israeli strikes on the gate of the hospital’s emergency department.

Footage published by a local journalist shows smoke rising near the hospital’s entrance and the moment of a strike near the hospital.

The facility was the last hospital in service in north Gaza, according to local reports. Credit: Fadi Alwhidi via Storyful

