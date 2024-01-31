Patrick Mahomes’ favorite pass from Super Bowl LVII? Chiefs went back to it vs. Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his best performances of the season in KC’s 17-10 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau (author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator) look at three Mahomes highlight plays from Sunday’s victory.
A review of the film shows that Mahomes completed his favorite pass from last year’s Super Bowl ... but in a different way to tight end Travis Kelce this time.
Mahomes also flashed physical talent with quick processing skills, leading to success on a few snaps when the Ravens actually defended the Chiefs well.