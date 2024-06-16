Patrick Mahomes Gets Sweet Father’s Day Tribute from Wife Brittany: 'MVP Dad' to Their 2 Kids

"What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me every day" Brittany wrote about the NFL star on Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes with his two kids

Patrick Mahomes is celebrating Father's Day with his favorite people!

The NFL star, 28, spent the day with his wife, Brittany, and their two children — daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 18 months.

On Sunday, June 16, Brittany shared a sweet tribute to the "MVP Dad" on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me every day," she wrote in the caption. "We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes with his daughter

Brittany's Instagram post of family photos included a few professional portraits, snapshots from trips to an aquarium and a farm, and additional images of Patrick embracing their two children.

One of the photos showed Patrick curled up on the couch with Sterling while another showed him standing in a grassy field with both kids in his arms.

He commented on his wife's post, writing, "Love yall!!! ❤️❤️."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes with his son

The quarterback also reposted some of the images on his own Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, the Super Bowl champ and his wife turned their home into a huge, Gabby's Dollhouse-themed party for their children.

Brittany shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, writing, "It's a @gabbysdollhouse day at the Mahomes household” with to a photo of Sterling. The next post showed the child — dressed in a colorful tutu, cat headband and Gabby's Dollhouse graphic T-shirt — dancing around in an inflatable tent filled with pastel balloons.

“Go, sister,” Brittany cheered as Sterling chased the balloons.

In May, Patrick praised his wife during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"I think people don't even realize how much she does," he said. "Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

