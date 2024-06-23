Paul McCartney Accepts Friendship Bracelets While Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London

The former Beatles star came out to Wembley Stadium for night three of Swift's Eras Tour run in London on Sunday, June 23

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Paul McCartney; Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may have had some members of the British royal family attend her Eras Tour this weekend, but now she's got music royalty in the house!

On Sunday, June 23, Paul McCartney stopped by the pop superstar's third-consecutive Eras Tour date at London's Wembley Stadium — and he certainly embraced the outpouring of Swiftie love just days after celebrating his 82nd birthday.

The former Beatles star appeared in good spirits as he walked into the venue, where he was greeted by several fans and handed numerous friendship bracelets on the way to his seat.

His entrance was documented by one fan on X (formerly Twitter), in a clip that showed McCartney walk into a VIP tent after he waved at a few admirers and accepted their bracelets. At one point, he even threw his arms into the air, prompting cheers from hundreds of attendees.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on June 21, 2024

Related: Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce Hang Out with Paul McCartney in Kelce Family Suite at 2024 Super Bowl

Other famous attendees at the Eras Tour London gigs this weekend have included Prince William and two of his children, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason — and even Tom Cruise. The celebrity audience at Sunday's show included Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett and Gracie Abrams.

Swift, 34, and McCartney's mutual admiration dates back a few years. The pair rubbed shoulders at the 2024 Super Bowl in February, joined forces for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue in 2020 and moved album release dates around for each other. Swift even DJed at one of McCartney's recent house parties — at least according to Austin Butler.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Earlier this week, Butler, 32, described being “starstruck” at a recent party at McCartney's home, an experience he detailed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “To see Paul and Ringo [Starr] in the same room was kind of amazing,” the Elvis star said, before adding that Swift “was DJing at one point."

McCartney's Eras Tour appearance is a full-circle moment too, as he and Swift talked about their similar approach to building set lists on tour during their 2020 Rolling Stone chat.

At the time, the music superstars discussed the developmental processes behind their then-latest LPs — Folklore and McCartney III — and how Swift once saw McCartney in concert with her family back in 2010 or 2011, which she called "the most selfless set list I had ever seen."

"It was completely geared toward what it would thrill us to hear. It had new stuff, but it had every hit we wanted to hear, every song we’d ever cried to, every song people had gotten married to, or been brokenhearted to," Swift said.

"And I just remembered thinking, 'I’ve got to remember that' — that you do that set list for your fans," she added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on June 21, 2024

Related: Travis Kelce High-Fives Fan After Taylor Swift Changes ‘Karma’ Lyrics to Be About Him at London Eras Tour Show: Watch

As Swift told McCartney in 2020, she now does the same.



"I think that learning that lesson from you taught me at a really important stage in my career that if people want to hear 'Love Story' and 'Shake It Off,' and I’ve played them 300 million times, play them the 300-millionth-and-first time," Swift said. "I think there are times to be selfish in your career, and times to be selfless, and sometimes they line up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCartney added: "We can afford to go to a couple of shows and it doesn’t make much difference. But a lot of ordinary working folks … it’s a big event in their life, and so I try and deliver. I also, like you say, try and put in a few weirdos."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.