Paul Mescal lands next TV role

Paul Mescal has returned to TV in an unexpected role for a new Gucci documentary.

The Normal People star, who's one of the current celebrity ambassadors for the Italian luxury fashion house, narrates a short documentary on Gucci's newly appointed fashion director Sabato De Sarno.

Titled Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story, the 20-minute documentary promises "an unprecedented glimpse into the creation of the Gucci Ancora fashion show," which marked De Sarno's debut in his new role in September 2023.

Announced via an Instagram post on Gucci's official account, the film, now available to watch on Mubi, is directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and features celebrity guests, including musician Mark Ronson.



As for Mescal's upcoming projects, the All of Us Strangers star isn't only set to appear in the hotly anticipated sequel to The Gladiator, but he's also starring in another queer romance opposite The Crown's Josh O'Connor.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus and based on the short story of the same name by Ben Shattuck, The History of Sound tells the story of David (O'Connor) and Lionel (Mescal), two young men who set out to record the lives, voices and music of their American compatriots who travelled to Europe to fight in World War I and fall in love in the process.

Mescal is also starring in Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along in the role of Franklin Shepard.

Adapted from the 1981 stage musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth (in turn adapted from the 1934 play of the same name by George S Kaufman and Moss Hart), the film follows Broadway composer Shepard after he abandons his friends and career to become a Hollywood producer.

Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story is streaming on Mubi.

