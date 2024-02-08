Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin joins Fool Me Once bosses' new show

Robert Viglasky - BBC

Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin is one of the names that has just been announced for a new thriller series from the people behind Fool Me Once.

Variety reports that Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst have got a new show, currently going by the name Lazarus, that has been ordered by Amazon's Prime Video service.

Alongside Claflin, Bill Nighy and The Iron Lady and Men Up actress Alexandra Roach have also been cast in the project.

According to an official synopsis, Lazarus will follow a forensic psychologist named Laz (Claflin), who begins to have "disturbing experiences that he can't explain following his father's death".

As he tries to solve the mystery behind both his father's death and his sister's murder from 25 years previous, he becomes embroiled in a series of cold-case murders.

Nighy will play Doctor Lazarus, Laz's father who was a fellow psychologist and beloved member of the community. Roach will play Jenna Lazarus, Laz's second sister who has delved into spiritualism and has plenty of secrets of her own.

Coben, Brocklehurst, and Claflin will all executive produce, alongside It's a Sin's Nicola Shindler, The Stranger's Richard Fee, and Doctor Who's Matt Strevens. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Wayne Che Yip also serves as producer and director of the first two episodes.

Brocklehurst said of the project: "Lazarus is a psychological thriller with an emotional spine, it's about fathers and sons, love and loss. We have attempted to bring our trademark wit and warmth as well as twists galore. This is the first collaboration the team at Quay Street, Harlan and myself have done with Amazon and we are delighted to be partnering with them."

Coben added: "Do I have to say more than the names Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach to express my excitement about this limited series?

"Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death. It is never anything less than a thrill to team up again with Danny Brocklehurst and Quay Street Productions."

Lazarus is yet to receive a release window.

