Pedestrian, 50, hit by car in Montreal dies of injuries

The pedestrian was crossing north on Joseph-Guibord Avenue when she was struck, Montreal police say. (Sébastien Lauzon/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 50-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Montreal's Saint-Michel district.

The collision occurred around 5:10 p.m. at the corner of Joseph-Guibord Avenue and Jarry Street.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver was traveling east on Jarry Street while the woman was crossing north on Joseph-Guibord Avenue, said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal's police service.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, where she was in critical condition until police announced her death later in the evening.

Police say the driver, a 55-year-old man, was treated for shock. He will be questioned by police about what happened.