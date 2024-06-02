PEOPLE’s Best Books of June 2024: Michael Crichton and James Patterson’s Long-Awaited “Eruption” Finally Arrives

See our picks for the best books of the month, including new beach reads, thrillers, memoirs, historical fiction and nonfiction

PEOPLE's picks for the best books of June 2024

A spot-on look at new motherhood, catching a dating-app catfish and star-studded new memoirs — here are PEOPLE's picks for the best books of June 2024.

'The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir' by Griffin Dunne

As the son of journalist Dominick Dunne, and the nephew of writers John Gregory Dunne and Joan Didion, Griffin Dunne grew up surrounded by celebrity. The TV and film veteran now looks back on his famed family's history and tragedy, balancing heartbreak with humor in this revelatory new memoir.

'Entrances and Exits' by Michael Richards

Following a racist outburst in 2006 at the Laugh Factory, the Seinfeld star is stepping back into the public eye — and opening up about his own struggles throughout his rise to fame — in his debut memoir.

'Eruption' by Michael Crichton and James Patterson

When Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton died in 2008, he left behind an unfinished manuscript. After 15 years, his widow, Sherri, finally found the right person to finish it: bestselling author James Patterson. The book takes place on the Big Island of Hawaii, in which a volcanic eruption and more human-focused forces both threaten disaster.

“If someone you admire passes, you go, ‘I just want some more,'" Patterson tells PEOPLE. "In this case, I wanted to find out how the story turned out, so it had to be written.”

'Soldier Sailor' by Claire Kilroy

Besotted with her infant son, the woman who narrates this searing, spellbinding novel is also struggling to cope. “This isn’t postnatal depression,” she tells her checked-out husband. “This is life-is-s--- depression. . . . I miss my old life like I’d miss a lover.” With the urgency of a thriller and the intimacy of a memoir, the book explores the fever dream that is new motherhood—and the disproportionate parenting burdens that can wreak havoc on a marriage. — Kim Hubbard

'There Is No Ethan' by Anna Akbar

By 2011, sociologist Anna Akbari had matched with the charismatic Ethan Schuman on OkCupid. But he could never seem to meet IRL. As she compares notes with other women who had “met” Ethan online, a riveting tale of the women’s joint power to unmask a con artist emerges. — Mary Pols

'Shelterwood' by Lisa Wingate

In 1909 Oklahoma, Ollie, 11, helps a Choctaw girl escape abuse. Decades later, in 1990, a new park ranger named Valerie finds a deadly secret. A sweeping tale about little-known history.

'Malas' by Marcela Fuentes

This luminous debut moves like a movie. Pilar Aguirre’s family gets cursed in 1951, and 40 years later, Lulu Muñoz forms a bond with a stranger that may change everything.

'The Ballad of Jacquotte Delahaye' by Briony Cameron

A thrilling, swashbuckling story of a young Santo Domingo shipwright’s rise to notoriety as the first female pirate captain of the Caribbean.

