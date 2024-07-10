Peyton Manning Thinks This Key Trait Makes Patrick Mahomes 'Special': 'It's Never Over with Him' (Exclusive)

"He’s just as calm in the fourth quarter when losing in the Super Bowl as he is in the preseason," Manning told PEOPLE at the 'Receiver' premiere of Mahomes, who is an executive producer of the docuseries through his company 2PM Productions

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Disney/Getty Peyton Manning; Patrick Mahomes

Several NFL legends had high praise for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Receiver docuseries on July 9 — especially Peyton Manning.

The two-time Super Bowl winner and former quarterback, 48, shared with PEOPLE the reason he believes Mahomes, 28, is so successful in the position in the NFL is because of his "calmness" during the game, regardless of whether his team is winning or losing.

"It’s never over with him," Manning explains. "Don’t ever think a two touchdown lead is safe in the fourth quarter."

"He’s just as calm in the fourth quarter when losing in the Super Bowl as he is in the preseason, right?," he continues. "And when you’re calm in those moments, it sure does serve you well and we’ve just seen it over and over again. We can go on about all the different reasons but I think his calmness in the crucial moments are really what makes him special."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Peyton Manning at the 'Receiver' premiere in Los Angeles on July 09, 2024

Related: Randy Moss Takes Over for Peyton Manning to Introduce Netflix's New Show 'Receiver’: ‘It’s in Good Hands’

San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle, who stars in Receiver, says there are several things that sets Mahomes apart from the other quarterbacks currently in the NFL — most notably his "character" off the field.

"I mean, besides that he wins everything that he does. I think he has a very high character," Kittle tells PEOPLE. "You'll never see him say anything bad about anybody else. The way he carries himself. Then all the teammates that I know that work with him just say he's very consistent and he's a great leader."

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson adds that the Chiefs quarterback's "dog mentality" and "work ethic" have helped him exceed to new heights.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty (L-R) Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Peyton Manning, Justin Jefferson and George Kittle at the 'Receiver' premiere in Los Angeles on July 09, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I mean, his ability to change the game ... It's just something that no one has done like he has been doing, and of course, at a young age that he's doing it," Jefferson adds. "So he's a fantastic player. I'm always excited to watch him and always been a fan of him."

The new eight-episode series follows five receivers — Kittle, Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel — throughout the 2023 NFL season through to Super Bowl LVIII, where Kittle, 30, and Samuel, 28, played against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who took home the Lombardi trophy.



Related: George Kittle Jokes 'It's Fun' to Get Crushed by Hits in Trailer for Netflix' New Show on NFL Receivers

Mahomes, through his 2PM Productions company with agent Jacquelyn Dahl, serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside NFL Films and Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz's Omaha Productions.

The docuseries comes after the success of Quarterback, which showcased Mahomes and his family as they navigated the 2022 NFL season. Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons, also appeared on the cast when Quarterback premiered in 2023.

Ethan Miller/Getty Patrick Mahomes during the 2024 Super Bowl

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Adams, 31, St. Brown, 24, and former quarterback Robert Griffin also attended the Receiver premiere at the Tudum Theater to celebrate the new series.

All eight episodes of Receiver are streaming now on Netflix.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.