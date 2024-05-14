Lucia Aniello, Greg Berlanti and Stephanie Allain to Speak at PGA’s Produced By Conference

The Producers Guild of America’s Produced By Conference announced that its return this year is slated for June 8. It will be held at the Fox Studio Lot in Century City in Los Angeles.

Confirmed speakers for the conference include Alan Poul, Amy Gravitt, Angela Russo-Otstot, Brad Simpson, Charles Roven, Donald De Line, Greg Berlanti, Ghaith Mahmood, Howard Gordon, Jack Rapke, Paul W. Downs, Jeff Schaffer, Joanna Popper, John Wilson, J.T. Rogers, Jen Statsky, Kate Crawford, Lori McCreary, Lucia Aniello, Lynette Howell Taylor, Mike Farah, Renard T. Jenkins, Roxanne Taylor, Tommy Oliver, Sarah Aubrey and Stephanie Allain.

Programming for this year’s events will feature the “State of Producing” session, a series on the future of AI from a producer’s perspective. There will also be discussions and a behind-the-scenes look at how critically acclaimed series from HBO such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “How to With John Wilson,” Max’s “Tokyo Vice” and “Hacks” and Fox’s “Accused” are developed “From Pitch to Series.” Attendees can look forward to dialogue centered around the starting point of selling a show and how show creators, producers, and studio executives greenlit them.

“This year’s Produced By Conference program will ignite meaningful conversations around the current and future state of the industry and the producing profession,” said Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line. “We look forward to coming together with our peers to learn, engage with each other, and begin conversations that will continue beyond the conference.”

In addition to FOX Studio Lot, sponsors for Produced By include BENlabs, Box, Cadillac, Delta Air Lines, FOX, Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky, HBO|Max, Honolulu Film Office, Massachusetts Film Office, National Geographic Documentary Films, Sunset Studios and Wrapbook.

The PGA is a non-profit trade organization that represents 8,500 producers and works to promote and protect its members working in film, TV and emerging media. The Produced By Conference was first established in 2008 and is an annual one-weekend event that brings producers in media for networking events, roundtables and panels to learn more about the industry and challenges it faces. The day-long event focuses on conversation and action around the most pressing issues in the industry and how producers are adapting to the ever-changing future of the industry.

