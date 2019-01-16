Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Fall 2019 Menswear Shows in Paris

Paris Fashion Week feels more jam-packed than ever this season—and we’re not talking about the women’s schedule. It’s the Fall 2019 menswear season that’s generating a ton of news this month, and some of the most highly anticipated men’s shows of the year are happening in Paris this week. Raf Simons will show his first collection at his namesake label since breaking with Calvin Klein, Hedi Slimane is putting on a Celine men’s show for the first time ever, and Kris Van Assche is staging his first Berluti catwalk. Vetements is on the schedule, and don’t forget about Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones, the still-newish guys at Louis Vuitton and Dior Men. As for what all the young dudes will be wearing, expect lots of the aforementioned labels and the trends we’ve already seen in Milan and London: heritage logos, clashing prints, lots of plaid, and super-luxe coats. Phil Oh is on the ground shooting all the best looks; scroll through his latest photos here, and check back for his daily updates.