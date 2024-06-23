Photos: Tim McGraw brings his ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ to NC

Country music star, and now actor, Tim McGraw brought the summer heat indoors Saturday night to a happily air-conditioned crowd at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

Country artists Carly Pearce and McGraw’s nephew Timothy Wayne opened the show.

Here are photos from the show.

Tim McGraw acknowledges the crowd as he brings his “Standing Room Only Tour” to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Tim McGraw brings his “Standing Room Only Tour” to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Tim McGraw fist bumps early in his “Standing Room Only Tour” concert at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Tim McGraw points to fans in the upper level of Raleigh’s PNC Arena, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Tim McGraw, wearing pinstripes instead of a white t-shirt with a barbecue stain, works the PNC Arena crowd in Raleigh, Saturday night, June 22, 2024.

Carly Pearce opens for Tim McGraw at his “Standing Room Only Tour” concert to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Carly Pearce opens for Tim McGraw at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Saturday, June 22, 2024.