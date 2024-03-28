Pictured: Warehouse where Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey fell to death

Police at EGL Homecare, where the tragedy is understood to have unfolded (Newsquest)

The warehouse where former Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey fell to his death has been pictured.

The TV star, from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, reportedly died after an accident at work.

Essex Police confirmed Mr Gilbey had been working at height and fell on Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but he sadly died.

The Daily Mail reports that a police cordon remained in place at EGL Homecare, where the tragedy is understood to have unfolded.

George Gilbey died on Wednesday (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Pictures show a large blue cherry picker leading up to the roof and scaffolding poles and other building materials are lined up.

Mr Gilbey became household names on the hit show Gogglebox in 2013 alongside his mother Linda and stepfather Pete McGarry.

He later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 where he came fourth.

Fellow CBB star Ricci Guarnaccio said Mr Gilbey was “going to be missed”.

He posted on X: “Breaks my [heart] but George Gilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish forever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii!”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: 'George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time.

“The family have asked for privacy.”