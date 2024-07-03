In pictures: Hurricane Beryl devastates Caribbean islands

Hurricane Beryl has ripped across the Caribbean with winds of 240km/h (150mph) tearing roofs from buildings, uprooting trees and devastating the islands in its path.

At least six people are known to have been killed across Grenada and St Vincent, and thousands left homeless after the category five storm made landfall on Tuesday.

It has since been downgraded to category four, but the US National Hurricane Center is warning of "life-threatening winds and storm surge" for Jamaica later on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands into Thursday.

[Reuters]

The storm wrecked homes and businesses in the Hastings neighbourhood of Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday.

Images shared by the Barbados Government Information Service showed the damage to fishing vessels as fishermen tried to save their fleet.

[Reuters]

Pictures of Hurricane Beryl from the International Space Station show the size of the storm spanning the southern Caribbean.

[Reuters]

There are “hardly any buildings left standing” on Union Island, one resident told the BBC.

Homes were ripped apart by the storm on the Grenadine island of Carriacou.

[Reuters]

On St Lucia, party boat The Pearl, a popular nightlife spot, was torn from its moorings and dashed against the rocks.

Sand, stones and furniture was left smashed against waterfront businesses in Soufriere, St Lucia.

A thrill-seeker got close to the water's edge as the storm approached the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

[Reuters]

Houses lost their roofs after Hurricane Beryl passed over the town of Sauteurs, Grenada.

[EPA]

The full force of Hurricane Beryl passed by the south and south-west of the Dominican Republic, but the wind and rain was still bad enough to close roads and displace dozens of people.

[Reuters]

Tourists in Cancun, Mexico, are taking the opportunity to enjoy the weather before Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit shores later in the week.

[BBC]

Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall on Mexico's Quintana Roo coast.

[Reuters]

In Cancun, people are planning for the worst, filling shopping trolleys and leaving supermarket shelves empty.