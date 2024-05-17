Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Celebrates His 71st Birthday: 'I Love You Endlessly'

Brosnan and Keely Shaye married in 2001 and have two sons, Dylan and Paris

Cindy Ord/Getty Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan in May 2023

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan are celebrating another birthday.

Brosnan marked his 71st birthday on Thursday, May 16, and Keely Shaye, 60, paid tribute to the former James Bond star in a touching Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life @piercebrosnanofficial 🎂," Keely Shaye wrote, alongside a shirtless throwback photo of the actor. "You are my rock, my anchor, my everything … and I love you endlessly."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan on June 7, 2023

Brosnan and Keely Shaye originally met in 1994 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and married in 2001. The couple shares two adult sons, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23.

The Black Adam actor most recently paid tribute to Keely Shaye in celebration of Mother's Day on May 12, when he posted a collage of photos of Keely, his mother May and Keely's mother Sharon to Instagram.

"Happy Mother’s Day my dearest Keely and to my dear mother May and dear Sharon. All my love for the beautiful worlds you made for our sons and I, my love always," the Mamma Mia star wrote in a caption to that post.

For Keely Shaye's 60th birthday in September 2023, Brosnan shared just how important she was in his life by gifting her five dozen roses along with a touching tribute to her recalling their first meeting.

"Sixty roses for my brown-eyed girl on her 60th birthday,” Brosnan captioned his Instagram post, which featured a photo of the pair posing with the lavish arrangement of roses he had gifted her for the occasion. "Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan,” he added.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan on March 7, 2024

When Brosnan marked his milestone 70th birthday back in May 2023, Keely Shaye celebrated the occasion by posting a snapshot of her husband posing against a backdrop of yellow flowers and a blue sky to Instagram.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote in that birthday tribute. "Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart."

Brosnan appeared in three movies in 2023, including The Out-Laws, Fast Charlie and The Last Rifleman. He will next appear in The Great Lillian Hall, releasing on HBO and Max on May 31.



