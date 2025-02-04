Who plays who in Kin, the Irish crime drama starring Clare Dunne and Charlie Cox?

Irish crime drama Kin was renewed for a third series on RTÉ in October 2024, after one of its stars mentioned that there was a “bidding war” for the popular show.

"There is a little bit of a – I don't know if I'm stepping out of line when I say this – maybe even a bidding war,” said Emmett J Scanlan, who plays Jimmy Kinsella, adding: "But there is a lot of interest in it. I hope it comes back again. I would love to take on the role of Jimmy again. I'd love to."

Thankfully for both Scanlan and the fans, Kin was officially confirmed to be getting a third season in October 2024, with filming planned to start sometime this year.

That would likely mean we won’t see the show until the very end of 2025 at the earliest, more likely next year.

The first series, which premiered on Ireland's RTÉ channel in autumn 2021, before airing on the BBC, was described as an excellent slow-burner: "One of its most striking qualities is its self-assuredness. Kin is a long way from thrill-a-minute... But [it] has the confidence to tell the story it wants to tell," said one reviewer.

It starred Ciarán Hinds (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as kingpin boss Eamon Cunningham, who acted alongside Charlie Cox (Stardust), Clare Dunne (The Last Duel) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

After a gripping eight-part second season airing in the UK last year and more tension-fuelled drama on the way, here's a quick breakdown of the leading characters to bring you up to speed with the show.

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella

(BBC/Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited)

Charlie Cox, the British actor best-known for playing Adam Lawrence in Treason (2022), Matt Murdock in Daredevil (2015-2018), Boardwalk Empire (2011-2012) and Tristan Thorn in Stardust (2007), plays Michael Kinsella, the nephew of crime-boss Frank, and the brother of Jimmy (find both below).

Jimmy led a revenge plot in the first season and Michael ended up helping him and ultimately killing a member of the Turkish cartel. Season two focused on him dealing with the fallout of that act, as well as new threats to the family.

Emmett J. Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella

(BBC/Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited)

Jimmy led the family's revenge plot in series one, after his eldest son was murdered. He's an excellent soldier: he does exactly what is needed for the protection of his family and for the benefit of the wider business.

Emmett J Scanlan's credits include Derry Girls (2022), Gangs of London (2020), Peaky Blinders (2019-2022), The Fall (2013-2016) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella

(BBC/Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited)

Dublin-born Clare Dunne is known for her roles in films Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Herself (2020) and The Last Duel (2021). In Kin she plays car dealer Amanda, who is married to Jimmy. They have two children, Jamie and Anthony – though tragedy befalls the nuclear family at the beginning of the first season.

In the second season, we saw Amanda come into her own, with the backing of old flame Michael, as she takes over the family business: "In Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly’s excellent Kin, which opens its second season with a late-night assassination in a deserted supermarket, the smartest person in the room has always been Amanda," said one reviewer.

Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella

Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella (left) (BBC/Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited)

Aidan Gillen is now most often associated with his role as Petyr Baelish in Game in Thrones, but the 55-year-old Irish actor has starred in a large number of high-profile projects including The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Peaky Blinders (2017–2019), and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

In Kin he plays Frank, the head of the Kinsella family, and Jimmy and Michael's uncle. When we join Frank in the first season, he has just taken over from his brother as the family's new boss, while the second season saw Frank struggling to maintain control both inside and outside of the family.

Francis Magee as Brendan 'Bren' Kinsella

Francis Magee as Brendan Kinsella (BBC)

Legendary Irish actor Francis Magee plays Brendan Kinsella, a vicious family member who was in prison throughout the first season.

At the beginning of the second season he is let out, and starts to challenge Amanda's leadership. A thug who takes pleasure in hurting others, Bren, as explained by Magee, "Ain’t nice. There’s no kind way to say it. He’s all messed up and he’s happy to mess others up."

64-year-old Magee has featured in a number of popular films and TV shows over the years, including The Witcher (2019), Justice League (2017), Black Mirror (2016), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Game of Thrones (2011-2012) and Brighton Rock (2010).

Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking' Kinsella

Sam Keeley as Eric Kinsella (right) (BBC/Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited)

Frank's son Eric is known for his hot temper and his recklessness, but over the course of the two series so far we see him starting to mature – even when he finds issues with the way his father is handling the family business. He is played by 33-year-old Irish actor Sam Keeley, who is known for his roles in Monsters: Dark Continent (2014), Raw (2012-2013) and The Borgias (2012).

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins

(Kin Series Holding UK Ltd & Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited / Steffan Hill)

Irish singer and actor Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Frank's sister Birdy. She brought up Jimmy and Mickey after their mum died. She's calm and calculated, which makes her an excellent mediator, and she is often brought in to soothe over the family's many feuds.

Kennedy has played a number of roles including Patsy in Father Ted (1998), Catherine of Aragon in The Tudors (2007–2010), Vera Bates in Downton Abbey (2011) and Jocasta Cameron in Outlander (2018–present). She's also a well-known singer, having released nine solo studio albums since 2001.

Kin series two is available to watch in the UK via BBC iPlayer.