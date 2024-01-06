PlayStation gives promising update on Silent Hill 2 and MGS3 remakes

Konami

PlayStation has given fans a promising update on the remakes of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3: they are both coming out in 2024.

New versions of the PlayStation 2 classics were announced last year for PlayStation 5, but they didn't have release windows, and given the lengthy development cycles of games nowadays, an announcement trailer doesn't necessarily mean 'out next year' as a film's trailer might.

But now both games have been included in a sizzle reel posted to PlayStation's YouTube channel, specifically about games coming in 2024.

And, right in there, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, there's Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Silent Hill 2 follows a character named James Sunderland who returns to the eponymous foggy town following a letter from his seemingly deceased wife. It is known as one of the great psychological horror games of all time, and famously had a host of different endings to unlock, some more barking mad than others (if you know, you know).

The remake is developed by Layers of Fear and The Medium developer Bloober Team and will feature a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective similar to the recent Resident Evil remakes.

Metal Gear Solid 3 is a '60s Bond-esque spy thriller in the jungle, telling the origins of Naked Snake/Big Boss as he takes part in some of the most iconic boss fights of all time. MGS3 was heavily praised for its innovative twists on stealth gameplay, as well as its heart-wrenching ending and Kojima-isms.

This Delta remake is being developed by one of Konami's in-house studios, with assistance from porting and remaster aficionados Virtuos.

Silent Hill 2 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Windows, while Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will also be released for Xbox Series X|S.

