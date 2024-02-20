Police seek answers in shooting deaths in dorm at college in Colorado Springs

Investigators on Tuesday continued piecing together what led to a shooting that left two people dead inside a dormitory at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in which a student was arrested.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, of Detroit, was taken into custody on Monday on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that killed Samuel Knopp, a 24-year-old student at the university, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, who was not enrolled in the school.

Police said the Friday incident was isolated and that Jordan knew Knopp and Montgomery but did not provide any additional details. Jordan was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Here's what we know so far:

Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and Samuel Knopp, 24, were found dead inside a dorm room at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Feb. 16, 2024, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Shots heard, school goes into lockdown

Officers with the campus police department were called to Crestone House, an on-campus dormitory, after shots were heard around 6 a.m. Friday.

Inside a dorm room, officers found two bodies, triggering an hourslong campus lockdown as investigators worked to determine whether there was an active shooter.

At the request of the university police, the Colorado Springs Police Department took over the investigation. By Friday night, officers had Jordan's name and attained a warrant for his arrest.

A police officer stands outside a dorm in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: COCOL532

"This incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides," the city police said Friday in a post on X.

On Sunday afternoon, the department publicly identified Knopp and Montgomery and said "Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university."

Police arrest suspect without incident

Police said officers from the motor vehicle theft unit spotted Jordan in a car less than three miles from campus Monday morning and he was arrested without incident shortly afterward.

Jordan was being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond as of Tuesday morning, according to the county jail website.

Story continues

Campus mourns Knopp and Montgomery

The university was closed over the weekend and classes were canceled Monday, though dozens of people participated in a memorial walk at the school of more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

"As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone," Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet wrote in an email to students.

Sobanet described Knopp as an "accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician" who was "a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department."

Although Montgomery was not a student, she will be "mourned by our campus community," Sobanet said.

Contributing: Sarah Al-Arshani, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Springs shooting: Nicholas Jordan arrested; motive sought