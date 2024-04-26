Poppy Harlow leaving CNN

News anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN.

Harlow, who has been with the network since 2008, said in a note to colleagues on Friday she plans to spend more time with family and will continue “to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it.”

“I’m excited for what is ahead – and I will be rooting for CNN always,” she said.

Harlow was tapped by former network CEO Chris Licht to host a revamped morning show with former host Don Lemon and fellow anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Collins was later selected by Licht to host a prime-time show on the network while Lemon was fired following a series of controversies last spring. Licht was fired by CNN’s parent company last summer.

After Collins was moved, and both Licht and Lemon left the network, Harlow hosted “CNN This Morning” with anchor Phil Mattingly.

“CNN This Morning” was canceled in February, and new network boss Mike Thompson moved Mattingly to a role as chief domestic correspondent.

The network held discussions with Harlow about a potential new role but the anchor ultimately decided to leave.

“The nearly two decades since have been a gift,” she wrote in an email to colleagues. “I have been inspired by you and learned so much from you – who are (and will remain) dear friends.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.