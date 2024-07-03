Possible funnel clouds spotted in south-central and southwestern parts of Sask.

CBC
·2 min read

Some were watching fireworks light up the skies over the Canada Day long weekend, but others were spotting funnel clouds in various parts of the province.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), said there have been many reports of funnel clouds in the province.

However, Lang said it's still to-be-determined if the funnels actually touched down in many of these cases. She said clouds can appear to be something they're not.

"We get lots and lots and lots and lots of reports of funnel clouds when it's actually just what we call scud cloud, so just appendages of clouds kind of hanging at the bottom of the clouds," said Lang.

A resident of Melville, Lacey Polk, saw and photographed two funnel clouds near her home on Monday around 3:00 p.m. CST.
Melville resident Lacey Polk photographed what looked like two funnel clouds near her home on Monday around 3 p.m. CST. (Submitted by Lacey Polk)

Smooth edges to the funnel and the cloud rotating are key indicators of an actual funnel cloud, whereas scuds are more rigid in appearance.

For now, Lang said ECCC is still trying to find evidence of clouds touching down, or of any damage they may have caused.

As for the conditions that cause funnel clouds, Lang said there are "cold core funnels" that form in unstable atmospheres, like when thunderstorms form quickly in the span of 10-to-15 minutes.

The cold core funnels rarely touch down, according to Lang, but they are more likely to make it to the ground during "super-cell thunderstorms," which are "more organized" and allow the funnel more time to continue forming and reach the ground.

The reported funnel clouds ranged from areas in the south-central to southwest parts of Saskatchewan, but with some sighting specifically in Gull Lake, the village of Abbey and Melville.

Lacey Polk, who lives in Melville, said she was mowing her front lawn when she looked up and a saw a spiralling cloud in the distance.

"I just kind of kept my eye on that for a bit and started taking the video, and then I realized, 'oh crap, this is actually a funnel cloud.' So I scooted around to the backyard and that's when actually I noticed that there was a second one as well," said Polk.

"I didn't think that it was going to switch directions and head our way. Maybe I should have gone into the house, but you know, hindsight."

Lang said it's best to go indoors and go to the lowest level of the building if a tornado has been spotted.

She also said funnel clouds are quite typical for this time of the year, and that more can be expected until the end of August.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • See damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados as it sustains Category 5 status

    Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.

  • Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean

    ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.

  • Hurricane Beryl grows to Category 5 strength as it razes southeast Caribbean islands

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.

  • What is a meteotsunami? A rare phenomenon in the Great Lakes, explained

    A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • Many popular heat pump models recalled due to overheating risk

    Several major brands have recalled certain heat pump models in Canada because they can switch from air conditioning to heating mode following a power interruption.The recall affects Daikin, Amana and Goodman brands.The recall doesn't affect heat pumps installed for free through a P.E.I. government program for low-income homeowners, according to the province's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.'While the provincial free heat pump program does install some Daikin units, the reca

  • Texas Nurse Tirelessly Searches for Late Patient's Dog So She Can Give the Pet a New Home (Exclusive)

    Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him

  • Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm

    Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm

  • China’s Plastics Boom Is Set to Create Another Trade Headache

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge of Chinese plastic supply is threatening to overflow in the face of weak domestic demand, morphing into a fresh trade challenge for the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Mid-July Vote to Formally Tap Biden as NomineeTrump Immunity Ruling Means Any Trial Before Election UnlikelyBeryl Becomes Earliest Ever Category 5 Hurricane in Atlantic‘Upflation’ Is the Latest Retail Trend Driving Up Prices for US ConsumersTrump Seeks to Toss NY Felony Conviction A

  • Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent, Grenadines

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.

  • 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean Islands

    A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Beryl pushes onto Windward Islands with catastrophic winds, storm surge

    Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.

  • Why Halifax is eyeing goose poop at its 19 supervised beaches

    When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ

  • Why Hurricane Beryl's 'insane' intensification has experts worried

    The first hurricane of 2024 made history in several ways, and none of them are good news, experts say.

  • Biden proposes new rule to protect 36 million workers from extreme heat

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed a new rule to address excessive heat in the workplace, warning — as tens of millions of people in the U.S. are under heat advisories — that high temperatures are the country's leading weather-related killer.

  • Stationary, stormy pattern on the Prairies means daily severe weather risk

    Continuing for much of the first week of July, the thunderstorm risk will persist across the Prairies, and will include a swath of severe weather to watch out for.

  • Hurricane Beryl morphs into record-breaking Cat 5 storm as it barrels through the Caribbean

    It’s too early to assess Beryl’s toll but the early reports suggested widespread flooding and damage.

  • Is driving through Saskatchewan boring?

    Stream Good Question, Saskatchewan on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. Saskatchewan has a reputation as a province to skip over."Everybody had been telling us, 'Oh, just fly over the Prairies, there's nothing there,'" said Mark Richardson, author of Canada's Road: A Journey on the Trans-Canada Highway from St. John's to Victoria."You don't make any turns, you just go straight."The Trans-Canada Highway, also known as Highway 1, stretches 7,000 kilometres through all 10 provinces. It

  • WATCH: Hurricane Beryl ravages Caribbean with record winds

    Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, fueled by the record warm waters.View on euronews

  • Hurricane Beryl: Monstrous' storm heads towards Jamaica after six killed

    Hurricane Beryl is hurtling towards Jamaica as a powerful category four storm, after killing at least six people in the southeast Caribbean. The destructive weather pattern was forecast to start losing intensity on Tuesday and was downgraded from a category five hurricane - the most powerful type. It is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica, the centre said.