Post Malone Sets August Release Date for New Album, ‘F-1 Trillion’

Post Malone’s sixth studio album “F-1 Trillion” will arrive on Aug. 16, the American singer and rapper announced Tuesday.

Malone shared a picture of a sign in Nashville revealing the album’s title and car-themed logo. In the caption he wrote, “Sup motherfuckas…F-1 Trillion August 16th.” The digital billboard’s location is a hint on what could be expected of the LP’s material, also a continuation of Malone’s recent success in country music.

More from Variety

Malone has been coasting atop the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks alongside Morgan Wallen for their duet, “I Had Some Help.” The country pop title is Malone’s second No. 1 single of the year since he also notched a No. 1 in April for Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” (the highest-charting single from Swift’s Billboard 200-topping “The Tortured Poets Department”). He was also featured on Beyoncé’s country record, “Cowboy Carter,” for a duet called “Levii’s Jeans.”

More recently, Malone performed the album’s second single, “Pour Me a Drink,” alongside Blake Shelton for CMA Fest‘s Spotify House. Wallen and Malone also sang on stage together during Wallen’s headlining set at the Stagecoach festival in April. Malone enjoyed a shiny Stagecoach debut of his own, delivering country covers of songs with guests from Dwight Yoakam to Brad Paisley.

Variety reported Malone covered George Strait’s “Check Yes or No,” Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take the Girl,” Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy” and plenty more. On his performance, Variety wrote: “But his emphasis on the 1990s/2000s hits of his childhood and youth (plus Tyler Childers, for good modern measure) would have captivated the crowd even without Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley and Sara Evans showing up to seal the deal.”

See Post Malone’s announcement post below.

Sup motherfuckas…F-1 Trillion August 16th pic.twitter.com/MNEp8idYtt — Post Malone (@PostMalone) June 18, 2024

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.