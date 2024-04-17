‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Adds Sibongile Mlambo & Paul Ben-Victor To Season 4 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan has added Sibongile Mlambo (Lost in Space) and Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire) to its Season 4 cast in recurring roles.

Mlambo will play Imani Okoye, a smart, confident and business-savvy executive at a boutique record label. Ben-Victor will play Phil Russo, Jersey’s new crime boss accustomed to garnering respect, deference and other men’s fear. He suffers no fools and handles business negotiations with stoic confidence.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan explores the early life of everyone’s favorite villain Kanan Stark, originally played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the flagship series and shows his evolution from naive teenager to cutthroat villain. Season 3 saw an epic showdown between Kanan (Mekai Curtis) and Raq (Patina Miller), resulting in a couple of surprise deaths and the return of a fan-favorite character. The series stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan,” Tony and Grammy Award winner Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas” and London Brown as “Marvin Thomas.”

Season 4 is currently in production in New York. The series scored an early renewal for a fifth season following the Season 3 finale in February.

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 4. The series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Mlambo most recently recurred in Netflix’s Florida Man starring Edgar Ramirez, Lex Scott Davis and Otmara Marrero, which premiered last week. Additional credits include leading roles in Netflix’s Lost in Space and Freeform’s Siren, and recurring roles in the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, MacGyver for CBS, MTV’s Teen Wolf and Black Sails for Starz. She is repped by Gersh, 11:11 Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson, LLP.

In addition to his casting in Raising Kanan, Ben-Victor is also set as a recurring guest star in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3. He will play ‘Sly Funaro Senior,’ a street-savvy ex-lawyer currently imprisoned for tax evasion. Also up next, he will be seen portraying real-life mobster Sam Giancana in the upcoming feature Killing Castro. Additional credits include Pam & Tommy, The Wire, The Irishman and Emancipation. He is repped by Independent Artist Group and Alan Siegel Entertainment.

