Pregnant Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Knew They 'Really Wanted' to Be Parents Early In Their Relationship: Source (Exclusive)

“They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” a source tells PEOPLE

Chris Hyde/Getty Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley in February

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are “happy” that the news they are expecting their first child is out.

On Sunday, July 7, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Barbie star, 34, is pregnant.

An insider tells PEOPLE that she and her husband, also 34, have “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly in November 2023

“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the source tells PEOPLE.

“They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” adds the source.

A set source previously told PEOPLE that "no one suspected that she was pregnant" while Robbie filmed her latest project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Robbie "was super professional and focused while filming," said the source, adding, "She had long days, but it didn't seem like a big deal to her."

"[Margot] looked amazing and seemed very happy," the source tells PEOPLE. "She got along with Colin [Farrell], and they had fun filming."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she stars alongside Farrell, is Robbie's first major acting project since the 2023 blockbuster Barbie.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley in January 2018

The expectant parents met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Robbie had a role in the film, while Acklerly served as an assistant director.

Three years later, in December 2016, Robbie and Ackerly tied the knot during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. The two never announced their engagement prior to their wedding.

Before their romantic relationship, the pair were platonic and worked together at the production company LuckyChap. The four-person producing team also includes Josey McNamara and Robbie's childhood friend Sophia Kerr.

The company has produced several films and television series, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Barbie — all of which starred Robbie.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Margot Robbie in March

Before their wedding, Robbie confessed to Sunday Style in June 2016 that she wants “TONS of children," adding with a laugh, "Well, maybe not too many.”

“I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number,” the I, Tonya star explained, in reference to her older siblings Anya and Lachlan and younger brother Cameron. “We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”



