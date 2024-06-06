Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature rises for summer

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford swapped his energy and education ministers in a cabinet shuffle Thursday and brought a minister who resigned over the Greenbelt controversy back into the fold.

Ford's changes come as the legislature rose for an extended summer break - to late October - and as the premier has been fuelling early election speculation by refusing to commit to waiting until 2026 to go to the polls.

Stephen Lecce moves from education, where he has served as minister since 2019, to energy, swapping portfolios with Todd Smith, who has been the minister of energy for the past three years.

Several new people have been promoted into cabinet, with new associate minister positions being created and some other ministries such as Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs being split into two, bringing the size of cabinet to 36 people.

One of the new faces in cabinet is Mike Harris, the son of the former premier, and he takes over the Red Tape Reduction portfolio, which has been vacant since Parm Gill resigned in January to run for the federal Conservatives.

Steve Clark, who resigned last fall as municipal affairs and housing minister amid the Greenbelt controversy, has been appointed Government House Leader. It's not a cabinet position, but is a key role within the government, as that person frequently fields the questions in question period.

Paul Calandra has served as Government House Leader since 2019. He sheds that role but retains the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The ministers of health, finance, and colleges and universities, and environment are among those who are staying put.

Stan Cho moves from long-term care to become minister of tourism, culture and gaming, with responsibility for OLG. Neil Lumsden has been minister of tourism, culture and sport since 2022 but will now simply be minister of sport.

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta moves from the backbenches into long-term care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press