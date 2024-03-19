President Biden will be in Dallas on Wednesday for campaign fundraising events

President Joe Biden will be in Dallas on Wednesday for two fundraisers, his campaign confirmed Tuesday.

The Dallas Morning-News reported one event will be hosted by lawyers Russell Budd and Regina Montoya, among others, and the second will be hosted by Dallas businessman Kneeland Youngblood. Biden will also attend a campaign reception in Houston, the newspaper reported.

Budd, Montoya and Youngblood did not immediately return requests for comment.

Biden was last in Texas when he visited Brownsville in late February, the same day former President Donald Trump visited Eagle Pass.